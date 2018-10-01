Monday morning trivia — Post Utah

It’s Oregon State week, which has been a good week for the Cougs in recent years. On paper, this week shapes up to be an especially good one for the WSU offense. After facing a solid Utah defense, Oregon State will pose a ... lesser challenge.

The Beavers come into the game allowing 45.2 points per game, which is 128th out of 130 teams. WSU already has one 50+ point game this season, and this week could be a chance for No. 2.

WSU is currently averaging 476 yards per game on offense, which would be the seventh-highest offensive yards per game average in school history.

Q1: What year did WSU have its highest offensive YPG average?

The Cougars have won four straight games against the Beavers and are going for five straight this weekend.

Q2: Who was WSU’s head coach the last time the Cougars won five straight against the Beavers?

Football:

Washington State is running less than usual this year, but could Oregon State tempt Cougars to give the ground a try? | The Spokesman-Review

There’s no statistical evidence to suggest the Cougars will try something new, or do anything other than try to throw the cover off the football, when they travel to Oregon State on Saturday with hopes of picking up their first road Pac-12 Conference win.

Former Washington State commit Dontae Powell pledges to Cougars again after JC detour | The Spokesman-Review

Three-star offensive lineman Dontae Powell has verbally committed to the Washington State football program. Again.

Washington State collects 14 votes in latest edition of Associated Press Top 25 poll | The Spokesman-Review

A 28-24 win over Utah clearly did the Cougars some favors in the national polls this week.