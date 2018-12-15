Who’s buying and who’s selling WSU’s Alamo Bowl chances?

Good morning Coug fans. We’re less than two weeks away from the Alamo Bowl, where your Washington State Cougars will entertain the Iowa State Cyclones. It’s a solid matchup, even if we would have preferred the Rose Bowl or a New Year’s Six bowl.

With the game approaching, that means national media outlets (and some local ones) are trying to predict the outcome. It’s a fool’s game, of course, but it’s fun to digest nonetheless.

By my quick surf around the interwebs, here’s who’s in and who’s out on our Cougs:

Who’s In

Who’s Out

Those are the ones I could find. Feel free to add any you come across in the comments.

So, why the split? WSU, after all, had a great case to be in a New Year’s Six bowl game and is 10-2 with one of the nation’s best offenses. Iowa State is 8-4 and ranked no. 24. Furthermore, the Cyclones rank no. 62* in the nation in pass defense (USC is no. 60, for comparison’s sake). They also rank no. 34 in total defense. WSU is no. 30.

BUT!

The Cyclones do rank no. 9 in red zone defense. So there’s that.

Of course, these predictions are nothing but ways to keep fans engaged. I would know: My prediction of Notre Dame beating WSU in the NCAA Tournament in 2008 was on the front page of The Daily Evergreen. Oops!

I’m feeling good about the Alamo Bowl, but I’m an optimist. We’ll find out in 13 days.

*All stats are from cfbstats.com.

Interview of the year pic.twitter.com/RDLtuDmMU3 — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) December 15, 2018

