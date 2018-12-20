HCA: Pac 12 recruiting round-up plus WSU signing day links

Here at CougCenter, we have covered WSU’s 2019 recruiting class inside and out. We thought it would nice to give you a quick spin around the rest of the conference. Get ready to compare and contrast. As of this writing, WSU is currently ranked 10th in the conference and 54th in the country by 247sports.com

1. Oregon Ducks (5th overall)

The Ducks closed with a flourish, inking the nation’s top player by some services in defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux. In addition, they picked up 10 other four-star recruits, including three wide receivers and Justin Herbert’s younger brother, Patrick, a tight end. They also signed the nation’s No. 1 all-purpose back in Mater Dei’s Sean Dollars. Another coup was signing former Husky quarterback Hugh Millen’s son, Cale, out of Mount Si High School in Snoqualmie.

2. Washington Huskies (15th overall)

The Huskies loaded up on the defensive line, signing two of the top 10 defensive tackles in the country in Faatui Tuitele (Honolulu, Hawaii) and Jacob Bendes (Pittsburg, Calif.). They also inked the top two players in the state among their 11 four-star recruits in Graham-Kapowsin quarterback Dylan Morris and Rainier Beach offensive tackle Nathaniel Kalepo.

3. Stanford Cardinal (18th overall)

The Trees have eight four-star players on board, including top-100 recruits wide reciever Elijah Higgins (Austin, Texas) and Oakland running back Austin Jones. Once again, the Cardinal went all over the country to bring in top talent, signing players from 12 different states.

4. USC Trojans (21st overall)

This ranking will probably go up in the end for the boys of Troy, as they are still currently chasing some top prospects, including WSU target Jordan Wilmore. Still, this class has to be considered somewhat of a disappointment thus far. They signed 13 early, including six four-star players, highlighted by Oak Hills offensive tackle Jason Rodriguez and were able to flip WSU recruit Dejon Benton. The Trojans also went into South King County to sign Federal Way cornerback Trey Davis.

5. Arizona State Sun Devils (30th overall)

Herm Edwards and top recruiter Antonio Pierce put together a strong class. The Sun Devils landed the No. 2 dual threat quarterback in the country in San Bernadino’s Jayden Daniels and went into WSU’s Cathedral High School pipeline for four-star defensive end Stephon Wright. They also picked up the No. 12 pro style quarterback in the country in Mission Viejo’s Joey Yellen and the No. 20 pro style quarterback in Ethan Long. That’s right, three quarterbacks.

6. California Golden Bears (41st overall)

The Golden Bear’s biggest get, Jason Brown and Independence CC product four-star linebacker Kouny Deng, has not yet signed as of yet. Cal came into Washington state for their best prep recruit, inking Rainier Beach outside linebacker Orin Patu.

7. Arizona Wildcats (48th overall)

Kevin Sumlin went into his old stomping grounds of Texas to sign Houston products four-star wide receiver Jalen Curry and cornerback Bobby Wolfe. He also plucked 15th-ranked pro style quarterback Grant Gunnell out of Space City.

8. UCLA Bruins (49st overall)

Chip Kelly’s first full class is highlighted by San Juan Hills offensive tackle Sean Rhyan who is a top-60 player nationally. The Bruins also signed safety and WSU target William Nimmo and 6-foot-5/225-pound sleeper athlete Hayden Harris out of Eastside Catholic.

9. Colorado Buffaloes (50th overall)

New coach Mel Tucker hasn’t had a lot of time to put together a recruiting class since being hired. He did manage to sign 14 players early, headlined by four-star Mater Dei wide receiver Braedin Huffman-Dixon.

11. Oregon State Beavers (69th overall)

The Beavers signed 15 players, headlined by hometown cornerback Omar Speights out of Crescent Valley high school in Corvallis.

12. Utah Utes (70th overall)

Surprisingly the South conference champions are in last place in the recruiting rankings. They only signed eight players early and are still waiting on an LOI from four-star wide receiver Darren Jones out of San Bernadino.

Football Signing day links

Washington State keeps CB Armauni Archie, but loses DT Dejon Benton on first day of early signing period | The Spokesman-Review

Twice on Wednesday, Washington State’s coaching staff found itself playing defense against rival programs from the Pac-12 Conference.

Nuggets galore: WSU coach says Fifita reminds him of Dillard - Cougfan.com

“Monster,” is how OL coach Mason Miller describes Walla Walla’s Patrick Utschinski

WSU football coach Mike Leach ‘real proud’ of Cougars’ recruiting class | The Seattle Times

The Cougars added 19 new players, including two grayshirts, and coach Mike Leach is happy with the haul. "As good as the class was last year — which I think was a good one — I think this one was even better," Leach said.

New Coug QB Gunner Cruz will hit the ground running, says coach - Cougfan.com

Casteel High's Spencer Stowers tells CF.C his signal caller is ready to go battle

WSU recruiting class roundtable w/ 3 experts: How does it rate? - Cougfan.com

APART FROM SIMPLY COMPARING the recruiting stars and rankings, how does Washington State’s 2019 class stack up with the rest of the Pac-12? We asked the best in

Oviatt, still a Coug at heart, paved way for WSU to sign Ohio RB - Cougfan.com

Dave Emerick with a great story on how Wazzu recruiting connections paid off

WSU’s Dave Emerick says “Black Cheetah” lives up to his nickname - Cougfan.com

DAVE EMERICK, Washington State’s recruiting coordinator and chief of staff for football, says new Cougar running back Jouvensly Bazile can flat out fly on the

CFC TV: Mike Leach doesn't give a rip about recruiting rankings - Cougfan.com

Video: Leach says 2019 class his best ever at WSU, comments on all 19 new Cougs

Early Signing Period superlatives: Pac-12 Conference - Cougfan.com

SLEEPER CLASS ... Washington State’s class finished just inside the 50s and they capitalized on a good season with some significant recruiting wins.