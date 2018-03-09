WSU hosts 27 NFL teams for Pro Day

WSU held its NFL Pro Day Thursday, where 17 Cougs had the opportunity to workout in front of professional scouts. This year’s event was particularly well attended as only five NFL teams did not send a representative.

Luke Falk didn’t go through a full throwing workout like he did at the NFL Scouting Combine last week, but was present at the event. He threw to help Robert Lewis and Gerard Wicks with their receiving drills. This was a particularly important event for Lewis, who missed all of the 2017 season due to injury.

To no one’s surprise, offensive lineman Cody O’Connell shined on the bench press, doing 28 reps of 225 pounds. Running back Jamal Morrow put up an impressive 17 reps in his return from a foot injury.

As expected big man Cody O’Connell demolished the bench press with the day’s high of 28 #GoCougs #Wazzu pic.twitter.com/1PAEdMRxRt — COUGFANcom (@COUGFANcom) March 8, 2018

Morrow broke the metatarsal bone in his foot during the Holiday Bowl and was recently cleared to start running again. Morrow told Stephanie Loh of the Seattle Times that he’ll look to workout privately with NFL teams and potentially at another Pro Day as he returns to form.

Former linebacker Paris Taylor and defensive tackle Robert Barber also took advantage of the opportunity to work out in front of scouts. Neither played football in 2016, but are both looking to find a spot on an NFL roster this spring. The Seattle Times reported that Taylor’s 40 yard dash was clocked between 4.38 and 4.46 seconds.

The other participants at the event were Daniel Ekuale, Garrett McBroom, Hercules Mata’afa, Frankie Luvu, Dylan Hanser, Marcellus Pippins, Robert Taylor, Kirkland Parker, Cole Madison and Erik Powell.

Isaac Dotson was noticeably absent from the event, but that is not without explanation. The former linebacker posted on Instagram Wednesday, that he is retiring from football, citing health concerns.

For another look at the event, watch the video put together by the athletic department below.

