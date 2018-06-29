Running back Jouvensly Bazile commits to the Cougs

Washington State’s backfield has been filled with talented running backs in recent years and Thursday, Mike Leach may have found his next star. Jouvensly Bazile out of Naples, Florida announced on Twitter that he will be coming to Pullman in 2019.

Bazile is a three star prospect who measures in at 5’10 and 180 pounds according to 247Sports. Aside from WSU, his notable scholarship offers are from Nebraska, North Carolina and Pittsburgh.

Bazile appears to already posses the multi-dimensional skillset that Leach looks for in running backs. In each of the last two seasons, Bazile recorded more than 380 yards rushing and 250 receiving. He also returned kicks and punts for Golden Gate High School.

In addition to football, Bazile was a standout in his most recent track season. He ran a season best 10.90 in the 100 yard dash and set a new personal record with 23’ 3.5 in the long jump. While flying under the recruiting radar a bit, the Naples product looks like an electric athlete.

New outside receivers coach Steve Spurrier Jr. is Bazile’s primary recruiter. With all the coaching turnover over the offseason recruiting regions must have underwent a lot of change, but it comes as little surprise that Spurrier is responsible for southern states.

Check out Bazile’s highlights from his junior year below and let me know what you think about him in the comments.

