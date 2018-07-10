Dennis Dodd and CBSSports.com released their annual hot seat list for all 129 FBS coaches on Monday and Mike Leach was rated as a 2 on a scale of 0-5. The Cougars head coach slipped one spot from last year as he was a 1 on the scale. After finishing last season with a 9-4 record the experts don’t really see him on much of a hot seat.

With 0 being “untouchable” and 5 being “win or be fired”, Leach finds himself right in the middle along with 42 other coaches. Eleven coaches are listed as untouchable while six are on the opposite end of the spectrum.

Leach has steadily improved Cougar football over his six years in Pullman but has sort of plateaued as of late. While going from the bottom two in the Pac-12 North to competing for the North, he has found himself unable to do a few things; win the season opener (1-5), win the Apple Cup (1-5), and win bowl games (1-3)

Leach will pretty much be starting over this next season after losing the Pac-12 record holder in pretty much everything passing in Luke Falk. With the only quarterback to appear in a Cougar football game being Trey Tinsley, who held field goals last season, it will be an uphill climb for Leach this upcoming season.

The other 11 Pac-12 coaches rank as follows:

Chip Kelly - 0

David Shaw - 0

Chris Petersen - 1

Johnathan Smith - 1

Kyle Whittingham - 1

Mario Cristobal - 2

Clay Helton - 2

Kevin Sumlin - 2

Justin Wilcox - 2,

Herm Edwards - 3,

Mike MacIntryre - 5

Where do you rank Leach on the scale of 0-5?

