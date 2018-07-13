Washington State came a game away from winning the Pac-12 North in 2017, but one Las Vegas sports-book doesn’t expect the Cougs to contend this year. Bovada released its Pac-12 championship odds Thursday, and gave WSU the fifth worst odds to win the division.

The odds makers are high on Washington, and bettors will have to pay more than the payout to gamble on the Huskies. Behind UW, Bovada gives Stanford (7-2) and Oregon (4-1) the next best odds to play for the Pac-12 Championship.

Cal (25-1) and Oregon State (125-1), join WSU (30-1) as the other longshots. The Pac-12 South looks much more wide open. USC (3-2) is the favorite, but even the biggest underdogs, Colorado and Arizona State are getting decent odds at 19-2.

A year ago, the Cougs were given 16-1 odds to win the conference, with only UW and Stanford favored over them in the North. However, last year’s squad lost a ton of experience, and the team across the state will likely be even better than they were a year ago.

What do you think of the odds? Are there any teams that you think are undervalued by Bovada?

*****

Football:

Washington State Football fans are delusional | isportsweb

Yes, you read that correctly. Of course, I am not talking about the entire fan base; however, I am talking about the spate of fans who have called for Mike Leach's head.

College Football's Top 30 Coordinator Hires for 2018

Ranking and examining college football's top 30 coordinator hires for 2018.

Basketball:

Kenny Tripp Joins WSU Men’s Basketball Staff - Washington State University

Tripp joins the Cougars after one year as an assistant coach for Division II Metropolitan State University of Denver in 2017-18.

Pac-12 Basketball Returner Power Rankings - UW Dawg Pound

Who does each team in the conference have coming back in the fall?