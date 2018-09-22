Cougs have only themselves to blame for three-point loss at USC

Good morning Coug fans. How are we feeling? Yeah, that’s what I thought.

Last night’s 39-36 loss is one that will sting for a long time. WSU out-gained USC 435-354. They were perfect on three fourth downs and 7-for-16 on third downs to USC’s 3-for-9. WSU held possession for nearly 12 more minutes than USC.

But life isn’t fair.

If WSU doesn’t screw up that extra point in the first half.....

If WSU doesn’t rack up 118 yards in penalties.....

If WSU didn’t run it on 3rd-and-6 at the end of the fourth quarter.....

If WSU’s line blocked properly on that field goal attempt to tie the game.....

If WSU executed the snap properly on that Big Gulps Left play.....

And, oh yeah, this:

Porter Gustin missed the 1st half tonight due to targeting in the last game... and now he's doing this?? pic.twitter.com/RMym4s5rZA — CFB Gif'er (@CFBgifer) September 22, 2018

Sigh. Sure would have been nice to have another set of downs.

The Cougs are 3-1, which is probably a record most of us would have gladly taken at this point prior to the start of the season. But, man.....4-0 was there to take.

The Cougs welcome Utah to Pullman next Saturday.

