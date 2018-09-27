HCA: Official visit report

This Saturday’s homecoming game against the Utah Utes is expected to be one of the bigger recruiting weekends during Pac-12 play for the Washington State Cougars. Three high-quality prospects (all on the defensive side of the ball), including one already committed, are making their way to God’s country according to 247sports.com. Here is the lowdown on the potential future Cougars.

OLB Travion Brown

Brown is a 6-foot-3, 215-pound outside linebacker out of the wine country of Temecula, Calif. He is ranked as 4-star recruit by 247sports.com and is considered one of the top 20 outside linebackers in the country. He also boasts offers from Arizona, Boston College, Oregon and UW along with 18 other schools. 247 is projecting Brown to go Crimson due to his great rapport with linebacker’s coach Ken Wilson. Keep an eye out for the WSU Cougar Football twitter “Bat Signal” (“It’s a great day to be a WSU Coug!”) as Brown could be pulling the trigger after he visits. Here are some highlights:

OLB Peni Naulu

Already committed to WSU, Naulu is one of the top 10 players in the prospect-rich state of Hawaii. Click on this link for info on all his impressive offers and highlights.

DT Dejon Benton

Recruiting interior defensive lineman to WSU in the last few years has been like Ahab chasing that whale. So it is thrilling to see young Mr. Benton coming to town. The 6-foot-3, 275-pounder is out of Pittsburgh, Calif., also boasts an offer from Arizona. The three-star recruit is being recruited by cornerbacks coach Darcel McBath.

