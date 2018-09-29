Three bold predictions for WSU vs. Utah

Good morning Cougar fans, and welcome to another Cougar Football Saturday. It’s Homecoming in Pullman, so welcome back to any alums visiting for the first time in a long time.

The last time we saw our Washington State Cougars, were were lamenting a tough loss to the USC Trojans. Now it’s time to turn our attention to the Utah Utes.

The Utes come in at 2-1 and are coming off a bye. They are first in the nation in total defense, allowing just 204.7 yards per game. That’s through just three games, remember. Still, very good.

The Utes also own the nation’s top passing defense and have allowed just 93 yards per game through three games. That’s important to know given WSU’s Air Raid attack. Gardner Minshew II and company are up against a tough defense, but it’s a defense that will be missing Leki Fotu due to his targeting penalty in the second half against the Washington Huskies two weeks ago (there was another player ejected for targeting, but that came in the first half).

On the other side of the ball, Utah’s offense leaves a lot to be desired. The Utes are no. 76 nationally in total offense and second-year offensive coordinator Troy Taylor hasn’t quite lived up to expectations yet.

Who knows, maybe WSU will force seven turnovers again. We’ll see.

Three Bold Predictions

I’m still winless in these bold predictions and if I get one right this season, I’ll be happy. I missed out last week because the schedule threw me off. Oh well. Here are this week’s picks:

Gardner Minshew II will throw five touchdown passes. Utah will attempt a fake punt but it will fail. Utah will not score an offensive touchdown.

If Minshew throws five touchdown passes against this defense, put him on a Dusty grain silo.

Is this the week one of these bold predictions comes true? Probably not!

Football

Two-minute drill: Keys to victory for Washington State against Utah | The Spokesman-Review

Keys to a potential Washington State victory Saturday against Utah at Martin Stadium.

Playing Fast and Palouse - Washington State Game Preview | UteZone

UteZone catches up with Washington State insider Barry Bolton to get his thoughts on what to expect from the Cougars.

Larry Scott Needs a Shovel

Pac-12 commissioner clarifies comments on controversial non-call in WSU-USC | ESPN.com

Commissioner Larry Scott said the Pac-12 does not share its official opinion on whether calls by referees are correct or incorrect and that comments he made last weekend were misinterpreted.

College Football

NCAA redshirt rules affect Jalen Hurts, Kelly Bryant, transfers | SI.com

Putting a select few upperclassmen on transfer watch in late September is an acceptable consequence of new redshirt rules that benefit both coaches and players.

Ohio State Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer wants it to be business as usual against Penn State Nittany Lions | ESPN.com

Meyer emphasized his relief over being back to game day as usual last week, but it will be different Saturday, when the Buckeyes face their biggest challenge of the season.

The Eliminator: Who is already out of the playoff race? | ESPN.com

Texas helped knock USC out of the playoff race, but the Trojans aren't alone among big-name programs, with Florida State, Nebraska and TCU joining them.

College football schedule 2018: What games to watch in Week 5, TV channels, kickoff times - CBSSports.com

Week 5 delivers some of the must-see games of the year in college football.

College football games, Week 5: Playoff implications abound with two top-10 meetings - CBSSports.com

Ohio State-Penn State and Stanford-Notre Dame will move the needle in more ways than one this week.

Worst college football uniforms: The ugliest look worn by each Power Five team since 2000 - CBSSports.com

We searched far and wide to find the absolute worst look worn by a Power Five team, as well as Notre Dame and BYU.

Volleyball

COUGS WIN!! WSU takes set five over Utah for the first Pac-12 win of the season!! #GoCougs #RiseAgain pic.twitter.com/hermrr0tCD — Cougar Volleyball (@wsuvolleyball) September 29, 2018

Tennis

Bayerlova Rallies for Three-Set Win at Hilton Head - Washington State University

Washington State tennis student-athlete Michaela Bayerlova rallied from a set down to post a three-set victory and advance to the semifinals Friday at the ITA Hilton Head tournament at the Van Der Meet Shipyard Racquet Club.

Cross Country

Cougars Run At Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational - Washington State University

Jenkins, Teigen lead the way for Washington State.