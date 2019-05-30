Pac-12 bowl schedule released

Going to a bowl game has become a yearly expectation for the Washington State Cougars football team. Yesterday the Pac-12 bowl game tie-ins schedule was released for your planning needs. Let’s take a look at this year’s upcoming slate:

Las Vegas Bowl 12/21 4:30 PM ESPN:

The Cougars have either been too good or too bad for the WSU fanbase to venture to their natural habitat of Las Vegas. Likely to be a top tier bowl game when the new stadium for the Raiders is built the Vegas Bowl is currently a lower tier bowl. It usually pits a low end Pac-12 bowl team against a Mountain West team. If WSU is unable to get consistency from the quarterback position this could be the year that Cougar Nation descends on Sin City.

Holiday Bowl 12/27 5:00 PM FS1:

A Cougar bowl staple going back to the early 80s, WSU has been to sunny San Diego twice in the Mike Leach era. This year the Bowl will be played on a Friday night giving fans plenty of time to party in the Gaslight district. Even though it would be repetitive you can never really complain about a trip to San Diego. The Bowl is in a final year of a deal that gives it the next choice of a Pac-12 school after the Alamo Bowl and the third pick of Big Ten schools.

Cheez-It Bowl 12/27 7:15 PM ESPN:

The former Copper Bowl was the Cougars’ and Drew Bledsoe’s reward for an 8-3 season in 1992. WSU has not been back to Phoenix since. Another non-prestigious bowl with a choice locale a la the Vegas Bowl. This is also wisely scheduled on a Friday night in another terrific party town. Cal and TCU duked it out in this bowl last year.

Redbox Bowl 12/30 1 PM FOX:

The consolation for the team that doesn’t make the Holiday Bowl is a trip to the bay area on a Monday afternoon. Levi’s Stadium is a notoriously badly located stadium and you can make the case that this is the top bowl to avoid if possible other than maybe the bowl we’ll talk about next. Like the latter it does produce some decent match-ups such as Oregon and Michigan State last year.

Sun Bowl 12/31 11 AM CBS:

Despite not being in an ideal locale, the Sun Bowl in El Paso has hosted a couple of nice victories for WSU against Purdue and Miami. The town also goes all out to treat the team’s well, which is nice.

Alamo Bowl 12/31 4:30 PM ESPN:

This year the Alamo jumps into the prime New Year’s Eve slot taking the Peach Bowl’s former spot. This is of course the second best bowl for a Pac-12 team behind the granddaddy of them all. A return trip for the Cougars would make for a great New Year’s Eve party.

Rose Bowl 1/1/2020 1:00 PM ESPN:

Same as it ever was.

What bowl game gets you most excited as a Cougar fan other than the Rose Bowl of course?

