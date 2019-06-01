Mike Leach joins Michael Baumgartner on trip to Israel

Good morning Coug fans. There is very little to talk about Cougar athletics-wise, but that’s the norm this time of year. Unlike the SEC, the Pac-12 appears to be content with releasing kickoff times to get some attention instead of holding conference meetings in a somewhat public manner. But I digress.

With that all in mind, it’s time to play Where in the World is Mike Leach?

You’ll recall Leach joined former Washington State Senator Michael Baumgartner on a trip to Cambodia around this time last year. Big Gulp Left came out of that trip, so I’d consider it a success. This year, Leach and Baumgartner joined together and find themselves in Israel:

Interesting visit to Acre - site of many battles from Romans, to Crusaders to Ottomans to Napoleon. Particularly enjoyed exploring the secret tunnel of the Knights Templar. pic.twitter.com/E7JhgKYp3d — Insurgent Warfare & Football Strategy (@InsurgentFBall) May 31, 2019

Masada is fascinating. Interesting to see site of last holdout of the ancient Jewish insurgent revolt and site of Roman siege. pic.twitter.com/kbUUsmr411 — Insurgent Warfare & Football Strategy (@InsurgentFBall) May 31, 2019

No word on whether Patrick Baumgartner is there to draw up another cool play. But perhaps Patrick’s expertise isn’t needed, seeing as how Professor Leach assigned that task to his own students.

I always read how NFL coaches are the ones who are able to get away for vacations while college coaches are always “on” and find very little time to get some R&R. Leach has shown to be someone who is able to get away while the ship still sails fine back home. Let’s all hope he enjoys being a tourist and is able to refresh ahead of the stress that 100+ college football players bring each season.

And feel free to suggest next summer’s vacation spot. I’ll start: New Zealand, where he learns the Haka.

