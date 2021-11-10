The CougCenter Hour: Previewing the Oregon Ducks!

Also find us on ...

“Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.” - Napoleon Bonaparte

The Cougs may have had the week off, but there was still plenty to talk about in the Pac-12, let alone college football. We’ll preview this week’s match-up against the Oregon Ducks with a review of their win over the Washington Huskies last weekend that had some ... hilarious consequences.

With talk with Hythloday of Addicted to Quack to preview the Ducks and what they offer. Plus, some quick thoughts on an incomplete (but expected to be incomplete) opening performance from the men’s basketball team against Alcorn State.

As always, we end with our Dunderhead of the Week and Ask Michael Anything. Thank you for listening!