With NCAA tournament on deck, WSU soccer reloads

With Washington State getting ready to host Montana in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday, the Cougars set themselves up for more success in the future by signing one of the top 10 classes in the country, according to TopDrawerSoccer.com.

The seven-member class is headlined by Lily Boyden from Salt Lake City, Utah. She spent most of her high school career focusing on her club team, but she turned out for her school in her senior year and helped lead Skyline High School to an undefeated season and a state championship in Utah’s biggest class. Boyden racked up 34 goals and 12 assists in just 20 games. She’s been named to West squad for the the annual high school all-American game and she’s on the radar for the U18 U.S. women’s national team.

The Skyline Eagles complete an undefeated season with the 5A State Championship!



Lily Boyden and Berlyn Dibble both has strikes from deep for impressive goals and then Lily finished it off late with another goal off the corner!@skyline_NEST @SkylineHS @kslsports @KSLcomSports pic.twitter.com/kyTU1xq1f2 — Game Night Live Rewind (@GNLRewind) October 22, 2021

Four members of the class hail from the Cougs’ home state: forward Jensyn Lins (Issaquah), midfielder Savannah Walenczak (Lake Washington) and defenders Lexi Lerwick (Kennedy Catholic) and Peyton Price (Eastlake). Joining them are defender/midfielder Kiki Smith (Arizona) and goalkeeper Aurora Schuck (California).

“I am super excited to announce this 2022 class to Washington State,” WSU coach Todd Shulenberger said via news release. “This class is represented from the great soccer states of Washington, Arizona, Utah and California. They all bring that winning mentality in positions all across the field. I know these young ladies are excited to jump in and contribute as we continue to try and stay in the top part of the Pac-12 and compete for postseason play. Go Cougs!”

WSU opens postseason play at 5 p.m. on Saturday against the Montana Grizzlies at Lower Soccer Field. You can watch it with an ESPN+ subscription.

