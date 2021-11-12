WSU’s Nadia Cooper named Pac-12 goalkeeper of the year

Good afternoon, Coug fans!

It’s a big Friday full of fun news for your favorite soccer team, the Washington State Cougars. The Pac-12 named their all-conference players today, and you might recognize some names: Team captains Elyse Bennett and Mykiaa Minniss got the first-team nod, along with freshman goalkeeper Nadia Cooper, who took home several other honors as well: beyond being named to the Pac-12 first team, she also was named Freshman of the Year AND Goalkeeper of the Year!

This is obviously huge. Cooper became the first player in program history to earn both honors at the same time. She is the third player in program history to be awarded one of the conference’s top honors. She also wrapped up her first regular season ranked 12th in the country in goals against average.

There’s also this:

Be sure to check out this piece tonight but fair warning, bring a box of tissues. https://t.co/OCnJWNCWk3 — Washington State Soccer (@WSUCougarSoccer) November 12, 2021

Trust us, the story will be worth your time.

As for Bennett and Minniss, they both made the jump from third team last season to first team this time. Both veterans of the program also earned the esteemed all-freshman honor in their respective seasons 2017 for Bennett and 2018 for Minniss!

To add to the celebration, the Cougs also have some third team honorees: Sydney Studer and Bridget Rieken! This is a great boost of confidence as the Cougs are set to host the University of Montana on Saturday for the first round of the NCAA Tournament!

Games for the tournament begin today, but the Cougs don’t get started until 5 p.m. PT tomorrow. In case you want to follow along with the tournament, you can do so here: https://www.ncaa.com/brackets/soccer-women/d1/2021

Montana went 13-5-1 this season, and both Montana and Washington State played Eastern Washington, and both won, except Montana could only manage 2-0, while WSU beat Eastern Washington 4-0.

The game will be on ESPN+ tomorrow! Don’t forget to cheer on your Cougs, and stream Red (Taylor’s Version)! Go Cougs!

