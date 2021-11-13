Three things to watch as Washington State visits Oregon

Well Coug fans, we’re at Week 11 of the college football season, and our Washington State Cougars are on the cusp of bowl eligibility for the sixth straight (real) season. WSU has three tries to get to six wins, and it could get there today with an upset over the Oregon Ducks.

It’s no secret that this is a huge game for both teams. The winner takes control of the Pac-12 North, and the Ducks need to win out to have a chance at making the College Football Playoff. Oregon is.....cliche alert!....coming off an emotional win against the floundering Washington Huskies, while WSU was idle. None of that matters today, of course.

WSU impressed greatly in its win over Arizona State on Oct. 30. The Cougs are in a position for a bowl berth despite losing much of its coaching staff on the offensive side of the ball and one on the defensive side. That’s a testament to the players, more than anything. They’ve dealt with some real tough you-know-what that was out of their control and here they are, in a game that should garner plenty of eyeballs tonight.

I mean, who could have predicted, given how the season started and how it ended for Nick Rolovich halfway through, that ESPN would be publishing this:

“The game at Autzen Stadium is a must-win for the Ducks’ College Football Playoff hopes, but it also represents a massive opportunity for the Cougars, who would take over first place in the North with a win. With Arizona on deck and reeling Washington in the Apple Cup to close out the season, the Cougars would be in a strong position to play for the Pac-12 title.”

Here we are. Pace yourselves, Coug fans. We have a long day before the festivities begin.

Three Things to Watch

Kayvon Thibodeaux vs. Abe Lucas and Liam Ryan: Thibodeaux, the presumed first overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is the premier defensive end in college football. The Ducks will line him up on either side, and WSU’s two tackles will have their hands full. Keeping Thibodeaux away from Jayden de Laura will go a long way in keeping the Cougar offense clicking. Good luck, gentlemen. Fumbles and turnovers in general: Make sure you read Zane’s piece on fumble luck. The two teams’ respective rankings in the Pac-12 when it comes to fumble rate bodes well for WSU....but those are just stats on paper (or in our case, a Tableau chart). As Chris Berman is apt to say: That’s why they play the games. The Pressure: WSU has yet to play in a hostile territory since the 2019 Apple Cup. With what’s at stake in this one (namely, control of the Pac-12 North), and given the game is under the lights during #Pac12AfterDark, it’s crucial de Laura and co. keep their heads, as they say. These are 18-23-year-olds, remember, and letting the moment get to you too soon is recipe for failure.

Go Cougs.

There are lots of reasons to root for Nadia Cooper

Want to say thank you so much to Nadia for trusting me with this story.



The video above was cut for Twitter, so either click the link above or watch the video on YouTube here if you want to watch the full story:https://t.co/jiTHulYSW6 — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) November 13, 2021

WSU goalie Nadia Cooper shining despite personal loss this season | krem.com

Cooper was named the Pac-12’s Goalie of the Year and Freshman of the Year on Friday. Her success is even more astounding due to the grief she’s been processing.

Cougs vs Griz in round one - Washington State University Athletics

The Cougs head into their 14th postseason all-time including their 5th under Head Coach Todd Shulenberger. WSU is 8-11-4 in the NCAA Tournament and is 6-4-1 in under Shulenberger.

