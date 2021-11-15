WSU soccer advances in the NCAA Tournament

The Washington State soccer team is once again moving on in the NCAA Tournament after securing a 3-0 win against Montana in the first round on Saturday.

The margin almost doesn’t do justice to how dominant the Cougars were. WSU tallied 20 shots against Montana while just allowing two. The Cougars had eight shots on goal to zero from Montana. The game was actually 1-0 until Sydney Pulver scored in the 79th minute and Grayson Lynch added a goal in the 83rd minute to put it away.

Checkout the highlights from tonight's win over Montana at Lower Soccer Field#GoCougs | #RoadtotheCollegeCup pic.twitter.com/EXiJU12rCS — Washington State Soccer (@WSUCougarSoccer) November 14, 2021

Now the Cougs head to Ann Arbor for the second round where they will face Tennessee on Friday. The regionals are hosted by No. 2 seeded Michigan. Tennessee is the No. 3 seed and is coming off a 3-0 victory against Lipscomb. This is not the first time Tennessee and the Cougs will meet in the Tournament. WSU knocked off Tennessee in the 2017 NCAA Tournament, advancing on penalty kicks.

Should the Cougs win on Friday, they would advance to face either Michigan or Wake Forest on Sunday.

WSU is one of just two Pac-12 teams remaining as both Stanford and UCLA lost in the first round. UCLA won the Pac-12 during the regular season only to suffer a first-round exit to UC Irvine in the Bruins’ first loss of the year.

*****

The WSU volleyball team split their weekend series in the Bay Area. The Cougs started off well with a dominating 3-0 victory against California on Thursday. Things didn’t go as well on Saturday as the Cougs dropped a 3-1 contest to No. 20 Stanford. The Cougs won the second set to make it 1-1, before the Cardinal won the final two sets to take the match.

There was some history in the loss as senior Penny Tusa recorded three aces to move her career total to 145, a new Washington State record.

Say Hello to WSU's NEW of Aces!!!



Congrats to @penina_5_penny on becoming the program's All-Time Leader in Aces!!!



She now has 1⃣4⃣4⃣ Career Aces & Counting!!!!!#GoCougs | #BackHome pic.twitter.com/Y8hmdXLfgH — Cougar Volleyball (@WSUCougarVB) November 14, 2021

The Cougs are back home this week for their final home stand of the season. WSU will host Oregon on Thursday before Senior Day on Sunday against Oregon State.

*****

The women’s basketball team improved to 2-0 with a 62-54 win against Northern Arizona on Friday. Charlisse Leger-Walker led the way with 22 points, while Bella Murekatete tallied 13 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks.

The Cougs will go on the road for the first time this week, although it will be a short trip to Mosco to take on Idaho on Sunday.

*****

The swimming team recorded a 126-74 win against Grand Canyon University on Friday while the men’s cross country team finished 7th and the women’s team 12th at the NCAA West Regional. Amir Ado advanced to the NCAA championship.

Congrats to @AmirAdo6 on Earning a Bid into the 2021 NCAA Men's Cross Country Championship!!!



The race will take place Nov. 20, at the Apalachee Regional Park and will air live on ESPN U!!!



: https://t.co/g6P9CXxp4b#GoCougs | #BackHome pic.twitter.com/tjgcPTWh4p — Washington State XC/TF (@WSUCougarXCTF) November 14, 2021

*****

Finally, we have plenty of coverage of the football team here and here and the men’s basketball team here. WSU basketball will be back in action today looking to improve to 3-0. The Cougs host UCSB at 8 p.m.

*****

