Washington State women receive votes in first AP Poll of the year

In the first Associated Press poll of the season, the Washington State women’s basketball team received 10 votes. The 10 votes puts the Cougars 5 spots out of the top-25 after just one week of play. The Cougars found themselves in the top-25 last season for the first time in program history. That ranking did not last long however as they would go on to drop their next three following the ranking announcement.

The Cougars sit at 2-0 on the year after a season opening 86-56 win over San Jose State on Tuesday in which Charlisse Leger-Walker and Bella Murekatete each had 22-points and a combined 11 rebounds. In Friday’s 62-54 victory over Northern Arizona Leger-Walker matched her previous performance with another 22-points and four steals. Murekatete also added 13-points and 15 rebounds as well.

On top of receiving votes, the Cougars also announced the signing of Astera Tuhina out of Prishtina, Kosovo. Tuhina is the youngest player to ever suit up for Kosovo’s senior national team where she helped lead them to a bronze medal finish in the 2021 European Championship.

During the 2021 FIBA U-20 Women’s European Challengers event in North Macedonia she averaged 7.7 points, 7.3 assists, and 6.3 rebounds over her three games. She joins Krya Gardner, Lauren Glazier and Kaia Woods as the commits for this early signing period.

The Cougars will get back to the hardwood this weekend when they take the trip across the border to take on Idaho on Sunday at 2:00 pm.

Basketball:

Locally: Basketball standouts Lexie Hull, Charliesse Leger-Walker both named to preseason award watch lists

Two more NCAA Division I women’s basketball watch lists for former Central Valley High School standout Lexie Hull, a Stanford senior, and Washington State sophomore Charlisse Leger-Walker.

Football:

First look: Washington State, hoping to reach bowl eligibility, to honor substantial senior class against one-win Arizona

Washington State (5-5, 4-3 Pac-12) plays its final home game of the season when it hosts Arizona (1-9, 1-6) for senior night.

Athletics:

WSU Athletics Announces Procedures for Vaccine Verification at Bohler Gym

Washington State Athletics will be implementing the new matchday vaccination verification procedure at Bohler Gym starting with the WSU volleyball match against Oregon on Thursday, Nov. 18.