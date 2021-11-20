Washington State beats Arizona, clinches seventh bowl appearance in nine seasons

Good morning, Coug fans. It says on the Internet that our Washington State Cougars are once again bowl bound thanks to a 44-18 win over the hapless Arizona Wildcats. A lot of what’s on the Internet is bunk, but I’m inclined to believe this one because things were looking good on my television until the fog rolled in and I couldn’t see much. I did see a low angle camera view that reminded me of my local news stations when they show high school football highlights.

It was a great way for the WSU seniors to go out, as all touchdowns were scored by seniors, which was probably the rule. Three of them, to be exact. Max Borghi had two touchdown runs (and he tried to sneak in third but was ruled down somehow), Travell Harris hauled in two scores, and Calvin Jackson Jr. did the same.

Borghi had 139 yards rushing on 16 carries. Harris had 95 yards on six caches, and Jackson Jr. impressed with 133 yards on four receptions. His last TD was a 78-yard catch-and-run in the fog and I’m betting only a small percentage of the fans in the stadium could see it.

The Cougar defense also let its seniors shine. Jahad Woods had 12 tackles and an interception.

Joey Hobert—NOT A SENIOR!—blocked a punt that led to a safety for WSU. Things went well for WSU last night, let’s just say.

On to the highlights!

Borghi had to dodge the umpire on his first TD:

Career TD No. 3⃣8⃣ by Max Borghi pushes him past Gabe Marks for 2nd-most total TD in WSU history!



WATCH | https://t.co/b4aMCrwRoS#GoCougs | @max_borghi https://t.co/VI6vycRZQf pic.twitter.com/Vly0E5b0US — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) November 20, 2021

Harris with his first of the night:

This was a fancy catch:

Borghi again:

Time for the safety dance!

Harris again as the fog gets worse:

Jackson Jr., take a bow:

We bowlin’:

Go Cougs.

