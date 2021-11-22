Soccer season ends, Volleyball sweeps

It was an eventful weekend for Washington State athletics with a pair of seasons ending, a postseason berth clinched, and momentum towards another continuing.

We will start with the WSU women’s soccer team ending their season with a 2-0 second-round loss to Tennessee on Friday. The Cougs had some early chances, but could not convert. Tennessee took advantage of its chances and secured the win in Ann Arbor.

Not the way we wanted to end our season but proud of all we accomplished.

As one postseason run ends, two more are now on the verge. The WSU football team, of course, secured its bowl eligibility with a dominant win against Arizona. The WSU volleyball team still has two regular-season matches to go, but strengthened its NCAA Tournament resume with a sweep of the Oregon schools.

The Cougars secured a 3-2 win against Oregon on Thursday and followed it up with a dominant 3-0 sweep of Oregon State on Sunday for Senior Night. That gives the Cougs a season sweep of the Oregon schools. WSU has dominated both the Ducks and Beavers in recent seasons and has won 12 of their last 14 matches against the Oregon schools.

It was a record-setting weekend for the WSU women’s soccer team as they set five new school records during a three-day meet in Houston. Senior Taylor McCoy set WSU records for both the 400 IM and the 200 back. The Cougs finished fourth in the event and will not be back in action until the middle of January.

Amir Ado represented WSU at the 2021 NCAA Cross Country National Championships in the 10,000 meters on Saturday. He qualified after a strong at the NCAA West Regional and was the first Coug to compete in the event since 2017. He finished in 195th place.

And finally, on the basketball court, the WSU women’s basketball team made it a basketball sweep of Idaho with a 73-59 win against the Vandals on Sunday. It wasn’t quite as dominant as the men’s win against Idaho, but a win is a win.

Johanna Teder played her first game of the season, returning from playing for Estonia in EuroBasket qualifying, and led the way with 13 points. She made 3-of-7 three-point attempts, producing half of the Cougars’ six makes from long range. The timing of her return is ideal as the Cougs now travel to play in the 2021 Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship in the Bahamas. First up with be the Miami Hurricanes on Thursday. Then one of the biggest tests of the season will come on Saturday against No. 5 North Carolina State.

This week in Cougar athletics gets underway tonight as the men’s basketball team will host Winthrop at 6 p.m. PT on Pac-12 Network.

