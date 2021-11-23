Monday was a big day for Washington State athletics as Jahad Woods was named Pac-12 Football Defensive Player of the Week while Mouhamed Gueye was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for basketball. This is the first award of the season for both of these players.

Woods earned his player of the week after helping lead the Cougar defense to a 44-18 victory over Arizona on Friday night. He would finish with 12 tackles, a forced fumble, and an interception during a game that featured snow and a heavy layer of fog. His 12 tackles lead the team and all 12 came in just the second and third quarter. His interception, which came in the fourth quarter, was his first of the season. He joins George Hicks III as the only Cougars to have won this award this season.

He also had 1.5 tackles for a loss which brings his career total to 36, that total moves him to seventh all-time for the Cougars. He will look to keep this up this against Washington in the Apple Cup on Friday at 5:00 pm.

Gueye has been a massive part in helping lead the Cougars to a 5-0 start. The freshman from Senegal averaged 10.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in the two victories. He started out on Monday against UC Santa Barbara where he recorded 9 rebounds and 8 points in a 73-65 victory. On Thursday in a 109-61 victory over Idaho he hauled in 6 rebounds, a block, and a steal while going 6-of-7 from the field for 13-points while playing just 13 minutes.

Gueye and the rest of the Cougars picked up right where they left of last night in a 92-86 win over Winthrop. They will stay at home the rest of this week and host Eastern Washington on Saturday at 4:30 pm, that game can be seen on Pac-12 Network.

Football:

Basketball:

