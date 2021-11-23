The Washington State Cougars secured bowl eligibility with a win over the Arizona Wildcats, something neither of us thought they’d do when we set out to forecast the season. It’s an incredible accomplishment for the Cougs, who have been through so much this season.

And now ... an Apple Cup ... that means something? Again? If the Cougs can beat the Huskies and Oregon State can beat Oregon, WSU will be in the Pac-12 Championship Game. That is completely bonkers.

But first, we start out talking about basketball, which improved to 5-0 with a win over Winthrop on Monday. Eventually, we get around to talking about soccer’s exit from the NCAAs, and volleyball’s surge into its postseason.

You’ll probably hate it. We don’t care. We also use naughty words from time to time. You’ve been warned.

Our beer segment is brought to you by Pretty Fair Beer in Ellensburg. Located at 5th and Pearl, Pretty Fair Beer features 12 highly curated and rotating taps, specializing in sour and wild ales and New England IPAs — alongside traditional beer styles. There’s also tons of live sports, and best of all — they’re COUG OWNED. They have cans and bottles to go (which means you can pick some up on your way to the tailgate), as well as wines, ciders, non-alcoholic drinks, and southwest style food.

If you live in Ellensburg, you know what to do. If you don’t live in The Burg, stop by on your way to Pullman.

