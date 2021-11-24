WSU agrees to contract extension with head soccer coach Todd Shulenberger

In the late 1990’s and early 2000’s Washington State was very clearly a football school. After that, Tony Bennett turned WSU into a basketball school. Today, you aren’t going to find a more consistently successful program wearing crimson and gray than the women’s soccer team. This week, Pat Chun and WSU athletics took a major step to try and keep it that way.

On Tuesday, WSU announced that they have agreed to a multi-year contract extension with head women’s soccer coach Todd Shulenberger that will keep him at the helm of the Cougs until at least 2026.

Through seven seasons, Shulenberger’s Cougar teams have far surpassed all expectations. Under his leadership, WSU has booked their postseason ticked five times. His tenure, of course, is headlined by the 2019 campaign that saw the team pick up 16 victories in a magical run that ended with WSU’s first ever trip to the College Cup final four.

“Coach Shulenberger has established one of the best soccer programs in the nation,” Pat Chun said in WSU’s official release. “His teams are filled with extraordinarily talented student-athletes who lead, win and compete at the highest levels. He’s simply one of the best coaches in the country and we are fortunate to have him leading our program for many years to come.”

Throughout his seven seasons on the Palouse, Shulenberger’s Cougs have posted an overall record of 82-42-15. That win total is the second most among any coach in program history. One of the most impressive things he’s done during his time in Pullman is how he’s recruited. Just two weeks ago, he signed a top-10 recruiting class in the nation, and it’s not the first time he’s done that. The players have also gone on to succeed at the next level. Five current NWSL players were in the program at one point including former number 2 overall picks Morgan Weaver (2020) and Trinity Rodman (2021), who never played for the Cougs, but very likely would have had the 2020 season not been pushed into the spring.

”I would like to thank President Schulz, Pat Chun and Anne McCoy for their continued support of our program,” said Shulenberger in WSU’s release. “The program continues to excel both in the classroom and on the field. Our goals each season are to compete at the top of the Pac-12 Conference and nationally, and we will continue pushing forward to achieve those.”

WSU’s season came to a disappointing end on Friday against Tennessee. But, with this extension news, their future is brighter than ever.

Cougars Announce Contract Extension for Soccer Coach Todd Shulenberger - Washington State University Athletics

Head Coach Todd Shulenberger signs contract extension through the 2026 season.

More Links!

Former Washington State standout Derek Sparks dies after battle with cancer | The Spokesman-Review

Derek Sparks, a former Washington State tailback and football coach who inspired many with his motivational personality, died Tuesday after battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer for several months

Washington State tackle Abraham Lucas accepts Senior Bowl invite | The Spokesman-Review

Across 11 games and over 400 snaps this season, Washington State right tackle Abraham Lucas has yet to allow a sack or a quarterback pressure.

'We've been looking at that clock for a whole year': Composed Washington State awaiting chance to snap Apple Cup skid | The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – Early in 2020, not long after a new regime was brought in to head Washington State, two clocks were installed in the Cougars’ football complex.

Cougars Head to Seattle For Boeing Apple Cup Friday Night - Washington State University Athletics

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. Fox Sports 1.

Cougar Chalk Talk: WSU looks to end losing streak against the Huskies - KXLY

It has been a long time since the Washington State Cougars won an Apple Cup– 2012 to be exact.

Bowl picks: Oregon's loss cost the Pac-12 much more than a CFP berth

Another Sun Bowl berth for the Cougs!

Pac-12, CFP Bowl Projections: Five Experts Predict Cal Will Be in a Bowl - Sports Illustrated Cal Bears News, Analysis and More

A lot of Sun Bowl picks, a few Holiday Bowl picks and a couple LA Bowl selections just for variety.