Cougs basking in Apple Cup victory

How are we on this glorious day, fellow Coug fans? Our Washington State Cougars absolutely stomped the hapless Washington Huskies 40-13 last night and put up the largest margin of victory ever for a WSU team in an Apple Cup. It’s a great day to be a Coug!

WSU scored all of its touchdowns on the ground and Dean Janikowski was nails on his field goals. The Cougar defense had four takeaways and UW looked like it could lose to Whitworth.

By now you know how the game went down. Let’s look at some leftovers, beginning with the game highlights:

Brian Smith dances on the metaphorical grave of Jimmy Lake

We like them apples

Jayden de Laura may have planted the flag, but football staffer Bailey White had the assist

Please note the time left on the clock.

And it was in this moment… That @jayden_delaura asked me to go find the flag for him to plant after the game #GoCougs #CVE pic.twitter.com/InWI6UQpCl — Bailey White (@haaybails5) November 27, 2021

Swag

Legend

More Highlights from the Internet

In no particular order:

Son of a bitch pic.twitter.com/zmbP2VwSTz — Dave “Softy” Mahler (@Softykjr) November 27, 2021

I guess people don't like hugs these days — Butch T. Cougar (@ButchTCougar) November 27, 2021

Washington getting fined for Wazzu rushing their field would require a complete lack of reason or judgment from those making the decision.



So yeah, expect a statement from the Pac-12 issuing the fine by Monday. https://t.co/fgaZpTMM6a — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 27, 2021

#WSU RB Max Borghi:

"I was just so happy. I absolutely hate the Huskies. Every Cougar absolutely hates the Huskies. Purple's the ugliest color in the world. I just know this cup's never going back over here.

"Told the young guys, 'Make sure this cup never comes this way again.'" — Colton Clark (@SpokesmanClark) November 27, 2021

No, this is not a picture of WSU defenders converging on Sam Huard’s passing lanes. pic.twitter.com/e9aQrdlkup — John Blanchette (@JPBlanchette) November 27, 2021

