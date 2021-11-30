Plethora of Cougs earn awards Monday

After a busy weekend for all of Washington State Athletics, it was announced on Monday that 12 student athletes and one coach earned awards for their performance in their respective sports. Armani Marsh, Dean Janikowski, and Jayden De Laura were named players of the week for football. Elyse Bennett, Nadia Cooper, Mykiaa Minniss, Sydney Pulver, and Sydney Studer earned season awards for soccer. Magda Jehlarova, Pia Timmer, Hannah Pukis, and Katy Ryan earned season awards for volleyball while Jen Greeny was named Co-Coach of the Year.

Marsh was named defensive player of the week after hauling in two of 5-star quarterback Sam Huard’s four interceptions. His biggest play of the night was the game sealing interception that was returned for a touchdown in the fourth quarter that would put the Cougars up 40-13. He also added five tackles on a day that kept the Huskies to their lowest score in the Apple Cup since 2008 and held their time of possession to just over 18-minutes.

De Laura was named freshman of the week after going 27 of 32 for 245 yards and added 3 rushes for 31 yards. While the numbers don’t stand out all that much, he looked like anything but a freshman against the Washington defense. He was able to march the Cougars down the field with ease and confidence that we have not seen in an Apple Cup in a very long time. Dean Janikowski was named special teams player of the week after he went four of five on field goals while also hitting four PAT’s. His 16 points scored ties the record for a Cougar kicker and was enough to beat the Huskies by himself. He hit field goals from 31, 25, a career long-41, and 39 yards.

Elyse Bennett, Nadia Cooper, and Mykiaa Minniss were each named to the 2021 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Women’s All-Pacific Region First Team while Sydney Pulver and Sydney Studer were named to the second team.

Bennett finished the year with 10 goals and four assists on the year while Minniss helped lead the Cougar defense to 13 shutouts on the year. Cooper finished the year 10-1-3 and set the program record for shutout minutes with 523:56. She tallied seven solo shutouts on the year and allowed just 10 goals after taking over the starting role on September 12th.

Pulver was a massive presence in the middle as she helped the defense to their stellar year while also netting six goals and five assists. Studer found the back of the net twice and assisted on a team-high six goals including two game-winning assists in the last two regular season games against Oregon State and Washington.

Head volleyball coach Jen Greeny was named Co-Coach of the year after leading the Cougs to a 19-11 record. She led them to four top-25 victories on the season and her sixth consecutive NCAA Tournament berth that will kick off on Thursday.

Magda Jehlarova, Pia Timmer, and Hannah Pukis all earned All-Conference honors while Katy Ryan was named to the All-Freshman team.

Jehlarova finished the regular season ranked third in the nation with 1.45 blocks per set and second most in the nation with 159 total blocks. She also hit .361 which was good enough for fourth in the conference. Timmer led the team with 348 kills on the season and was fifth in the conference with 3.91 kills per set, she also led the conference with .40 aces per set. Pukis finished her season with 1,130 assists, 97 kills, 19 aces, 284 digs, and 65 blocks. She finished the year by moving into 7th in program history with 2,775 career assists. Ryan finished her inaugural regular season with 229 kills, 72 blocks, 45 digs, and hit .315 on the year. The four of them and Greeny will look to continue this success on Thursday as they get set to take on Northern Colorado in Waco, Texas.

*****

Football:

Soccer:

Volleyball:

