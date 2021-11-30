Also find us on ...
For the first time in the history of this little ol’ podcast, we have fun stuff to talk about after an Apple Cup! We’ll review the thorough, dominating thrashing the Washington State Cougars gave the Washington Huskies last week. Then, thoughts on Jake Dickert getting the full-time job as the next coach of the Cougs with a few thoughts on the basketball team as they head into Pac-12 play.
As always, we end with our Dunderhead of the Week and Ask Michael Anything.
