Cougar soccer & volleyball sweep the weekend

It was a relatively light weekend for the Washington State athletic programs, especially with the football team on a bye week, but the Cougar soccer and volleyball teams made sure it wasn’t a weekend without winning.

The soccer team got things rolling on Friday with their season finale against Washington. The Cougars used a second-half blitz to take a 4-1 lead and secure a 4-2 victory. With the win, WSU improved to 13-2-4 on the season, including 7-1-3 in Pac-12 play.

The Cougars finished third in the Pac-12 with 24 points, just behind UCLA (27) and USC (26). WSU now turns it attention to the NCAA Tournament with the selection show beginning on Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT.

The volleyball team also had an eventful weekend. The Cougars hosted the Arizona schools this week. WSU made quick work of Arizona on Friday, securing a 3-0 victory. On Sunday, things did not start as well for the Cougars as Arizona State took the first two sets. But, from there it was all Cougs.

WSU pulled off the reverse sweep, winning the final three sets to take the five-set victory against the Sun Devils.

With the win, the Cougars improved to 16-8 on the season and could see their ranking rise from No. 21. It’s back on the road this week to face California and Stanford. California is 0-14 in Pac-12 play, so the Cougars will surely look to start the road trip off with a victory.

The WSU women’s basketball team held an exhibition against Northwest Nazarene and came away with a dominating 113-46 victory. Six different Cougs scored double figures, including all five starters.

The games count for real now, beginning on Tuesday with the season opener against San Jose State.

While this past weekend may have been a quiet one, that is no longer the case with the men’s and women’s basketball seasons tipping off this week and the Cougar football team taking on Oregon.

Football:

Women’s basketball:

Volleyball:

Soccer:

