Apple Cup 2021 kickoff time announced for 5:00 pm

Washington State announced Monday afternoon that the 2021 Apple Cup will kick off at 5:00 pm on Friday, November 26th and can be seen on FS1. For the first time in two years the Cougars and the Huskies will line up across from each other. The 2020 Apple Cup was ultimately cancelled due to Covid.

The Huskies, fighting for bowl eligibility, dropped to 4-5 this past weekend against Oregon in a 26-16 game that ultimately got their offensive coordinator, John Donovan, fired and their head coach, Jimmy Lake, suspended for a game without pay. The Huskies will host Arizona State this weekend and will head to Colorado next weekend.

The Cougars on the other hand had the weekend off and will head to Oregon to take on the Ducks before returning home one final time and taking on Arizona. The Wildcats made sure to keep the Huskies name in the record books this weekend as they won their first game of the season in a 10-3 victory over California.

The Cougs will play three consecutive night games throughout November after starting out the season with eight of their first nine games being in the afternoon.

On top of hopes to bring the Apple Cup trophy back to Pullman, the Cougars could ultimately be fighting for their chance to play in the Pac-12 Championship game. With a win over the Ducks this weekend, the Cougars would control their own destiny the rest of the way as they would hold the tie-breaker over the Ducks. The Huskies on the other hand could be looking at their first season without a bowl game since 2009.

Football:

Basketball:

Experienced Cougs Set for Another Big Season in 2021-22

The Washington State women’s basketball team looks to make a return trip to the NCAA Tournament in 2021-22 after last season’s remarkable run to the big dance.

Pac-12 Women’s Volleyball Weekly Awards - Nov. 8, 2021

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Magda Jehlarova, Jr., MB, Washington State (Prerov, Czech Republic)

Volleyball:

Jehlarova earns third Pac-12 Defensive POW

For the third time in Pac-12 play junior middle Magda Jehlarova has been named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon.

Soccer:

