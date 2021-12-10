Washington State soccer adds Brianna McReynolds from transfer portal

Good afternoon, Coug fans!

The image on the front of this article might confuse you, as none of us are accustomed to rooting for orange — but stick with me. There’s exciting news from your favorite soccer team: Washington State Cougars head coach Todd Shulenberger went fishing in the transfer portal, and caught himself another former Oregon State, soon to be Washington State, star.

Her name? Brianna McReynolds, a forward who spent the last three years with the Beavers. Let’s take a look at her past accolades from down in Corvallis and get excited for what she’s bringing to the Palouse!

Her most recent season at Oregon State was stunted by injury, which is why you didn’t see much of her when the Cougs beat the Beavs on Halloween in overtime. McReynolds was on the pitch for a total of 38 minutes in that game, and only grabbed one shot. Again, this was not a normal season for her.

During her freshman season, McReynolds was named to the all-Pac-12 team, was Pac-12 offensive player of the week, and started in 17 of the 18 games she played.

Her sophomore (Covid-shortened spring) season led her to start all 16 games, where she took 39 shots, 14 of which were on goal.

This last season with the Beavs, while impacted by injury, still led her to increase her shots on goal percentage, jumping from 0.359 to 0.500. Granted, she was taking fewer opportunities and playing less than she’s used to, but her accuracy increasing while battling injury is promising!

Additionally, she’ll have two years of playing eligibility. Very exciting stuff! Plus, I’m sure she and Sydney Studer (also an OSU transfer) are excited to be teammates again. Speaking of which: McReynolds will probably appear in the spring, so we’ll get an even closer feel for her then.

I hope everyone is gearing up for a safe and happy holiday season! Lots to look forward to and celebrate. Go Cougs!

