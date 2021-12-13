A tale of two basketball comebacks

It was an eventful weekend for both Washington State basketball programs as the men’s and women’s teams made late rallies. The results of those comebacks were very different and for the women’s team, that was a very good thing.

Charlisse Leger-Walker and the Cougs hosted Boise State on Sunday and found themselves trailing by 10 points early in the third quarter. That was after trailing by nine at halftime. Then the offensive floodgates opened. WSU turned a 10-point deficit into a nine-point lead. That didn’t mean the game ended without drama, because Boise State still had a chance to tie the game in the final minute, but the Cougs still came out on top.

Check out Nate Dahl's complete recap for more.

The Cougars will now tackle a bizarre portion of their schedule that will see them play at BYU on Saturday only to get on a plane and fly to New York to play at Cornell on Sunday. A rare back-to-back that is made even rarer by the 2,000 mile trip between games.

The men’s basketball team was also able to erase a late deficit, but the final minute did not go as well as it did for the women’s team. South Dakota State’s game-winner at the buzzer gave the Cougs their third loss of the year.

Another full Nate Dahl recap of that game is available if you like pain on a Monday morning.

The Cougars will be back in action twice this week, returning to Beasley Coliseum on Wednesday against New Mexico State before hosting Northern Colorado on Saturday. WSU has only three more non-conference games before going fully into Pac-12 play.

The track & field team was back in action on Saturday, competing at the Spokane Invitational. The Cougars had a great showing with the men’s and women’s teams combining to win three events with 12 top-three finishes.

“This was a great way to wrap-up our fall season and gives us a lot to be excited about for the rest of the season,” WSU coach Wayne Phipps said, via WSUCougars.com.

Here is a look at the top finishers on both sides:

First place

Sam Brixey - men’s 60m hurdles

Antonia Buschendorf - women’s 60m hurdles

Anna Rodgers - women’s long jump

Second Place

Suzy Pace - women’s high jump

Jacob Englar - men’s pole vault

Mitch Jacobson - men’s high jump

Jared McAlvey - men’s 200m

Nick Johnson - men’s 60m hurdles

Third Place

Joseph Heitman - men’s 60m hurdles

Taino Ferdinand - men’s high jump

Skyler Walton - women’s 60m

Peyton Teevens - women’s high jump

