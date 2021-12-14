Charlisse Leger-Walker named Pac-12 Player of the week

Washington State sophomore guard Charlisse Leger-Walker was named Pac-12 player of the week on Monday after helping lead the Cougs to two victories this past week. While this is her first player of the week award, she is not new to Pac-12 awards as she was named freshman of the week seven times last season. She is the first Coug to be named to this award since Chanelle Molina did so in the 2019-20 season.

Last Wednesday, the Cougs became just the third team to win at Gonzaga since 2018 and it was the first time the Cougs have went on the road and beaten the Bulldogs since 2014. in a 51-49 victory, Leger-Walker put up 14 points on 5 of 17 shooting while hitting three of four free throws. She added four rebounds and four steals while adding in three assists and a block.

On Sunday in a 62-55 victory over Boise State, she finished with 23 points and went 8 of 21 from the field and a perfect 4/4 from the free throw line. She had three steals, two assists, and five rebound in the comeback victory. The Cougs trailed the Broncos 38-29 at halftime, they then went on to outscore them 22-9 in the third quarter. Of her 23 points, 19 came in the second half of the game.

Leger-Walker and the Cougs will look to continue their hot start to the season this weekend as they head to Provo, Utah to take on BYU on Saturday at 11 am. They will then head to Ithaca, New York on Sunday to take on Cornell at noon.

It is Leger-Walker's first league player of the week honor, as she becomes the program's first player to win the award since the 2019-20 season.

Football:

Locally: Former Washington State kicker Jason Hanson inducted into College Hall of Fame with Class of 2020

Former Mead High School and Washington State University football standout Jason Hanson finally received his deserved recognition.

College football’s top 21 moments of the 2021 regular season

The college football regular season just ended, but before diving into bowl season, let’s look back at a memorable season that reminded us all why we love the sport.

Baseball:

Four Baseball Series to be Televised on Pac-12 Networks

All three games of The Boeing Apple Cup Series at Washington March 18-20 will be televised on the Pac-12 Networks along with WSU’s final three Pac-12 series; home for USC (April 29-May 1), at UCLA (May 13-15) and the final regular-season series against Arizona State (May 19-21) at Bailey-Brayton Field.