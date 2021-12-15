Travell Harris possibly considering a return for 2022 season

On senior night in Pullman last month, Travell Harris was honored on the field with his fellow seniors. The star wide receiver has accepted an Invite to play in the Hula Bowl all-star game. It might sound like Harris’ storied career is almost over in the crimson and gray... But that might not be the case. Harris dropped a small glimmer of hope on Tuesday after confirming that he does not plan to opt out of the Sun Bowl later this month.

“I signed my letter of intent to Washington State to play football, so I’m gonna finish it out the right way,” Harris told the media in a press conference. “Me and this team have been through a lot of adversity, so I just want to do the right thing and maybe end it off the right way. I don’t know whether I’m coming back or if I’m leaving.”

Harris is a fifth-year player and is already a graduate student at WSU, but the COVID-shortened 2020 year allows him to play an extra year if he wants to. Whether he wants to come back is still up in the air.

“I’m going to discuss it with my family, but right now, I’m just focused on Miami.”

Harris was, obviously, very non-committal and turned the line of questioning back to his team’s Sun Bowl opponent. But, at the same time, it’s great that he left the door open for a return. The wide out says he will test the NFL waters before he makes his decision, but — at least for now — the dream of Renard Bell and Travell Harris lining up in the same offense once again next season is alive and well.

In the meantime, we’re guaranteed to see the second-team All-Pac-12 playing at least one more time in a WSU uniform. The Florida native is excited about taking on a team from his old stomping grounds and this matchup is personal for him.

“It was always a battle between me and my father and my uncle,” Harris said in his press conference. “They are huge Miami Hurricanes fans. I grew up a Florida Gator fan. But it’s definitely like a homecoming game. It’s going to be a fun, interesting game, just for pride, you know. I’m going to be talking noise to my family. My dad is going to be rooting for me, but at the same time he is a Miami Hurricane fan, so we’ll see.”

Early Signing Day

Early signing day is always weird. For WSU, after a mid-season coaching change, this season’s early signing day is even weirder. I mean, hell, they have a commitment from a tight end for goodness sake. We’ll have you covered with signing day content and recaps, but for now, here’s out breakdown of WSU’s first tight end in nearly a decade.

WSU flips Andre Dollar from Oregon on Signing Day eve - CougCenter

A tight end! And a highly rated one!

