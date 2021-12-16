 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Podcast Vs. Everyone: Breaking down the 2022 class so far

With 10 signatures on the books the Cougs have laid a solid foundation. Also ... what the heck is up with men’s hoops?

By Jeff Nusser and Craig Powers

Jake Dickert’s first signing day as head coach of the Washington State Cougars is in the books, and while the number of guys to sign was small, it looks like an excellent foundation for at least a typical WSU class. Which guys have caught our eyes? We discuss!

Also, we try to figure out what the heck is going on with men’s basketball. Were our expectations too high? Conversely, women’s basketball picked up a huge resume-building win at Gonzaga. We’re pretty pumped about that.

