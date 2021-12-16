The first part of the 2022 football recruiting class is locked in for the Washington State Cougars after 10 players put pen to paper on Wednesday and sent in their letters of intent. It’s always an exciting day for fans, coaches, and players alike; it’s a day for optimism, as the possibilities are endless.

Let’s hit some of the highlights.

Yes, the 10 players signed is relatively few compared to years past; typically, the Cougs have pushed closer to 20 since the early signing day was instituted years ago. There probably are a number of factors in play here. The most obvious, of course, is that the Cougars went through not just a coaching change, but a very public period of limbo with the guy who would eventually get sacked. For months, commitments were frozen in place.

But ... there might be more to the story. WSU is very likely negotiating Covid-related roster issues stemming from players taking extra years of eligibility. There might also be a sense that they’re going to need to hit the transfer portal pretty hard at a couple of positions, particularly offensive line and linebacker, and also probably tight end. This gives them flexibility.

Nearly everyone who was committed signed. I don’t think we should overlook this, to be honest. In the run-up to signing day, I often wondered if a bunch of these players would decommit through the process of the coaching change. As it turned out, only quarterback Adryan Lara (still uncommitted) and defensive lineman Ta’ita’i Uiagalelei (flipped to Arizona) are looking elsewhere. I think it says a lot that Dickert and his staff were able to keep almost the entire class together, including linebacker Taariq Al-Uqdah, who had been committed since February and rebuffed a late charge from hometown USC. By contrast, UW has had a whole bunch of decommits during its transition and signed only six players yesterday.

It’s a good foundation. If you look at the 247Sports Pac-12 rankings, the Cougs currently sit 9th. That’s not great. But the rankings are a mix of quality and volume, and as we already discussed, the volume was low. More significant at this point, I think, is the average recruit rating. Now, the average is actually 12th. BUT! It’s actually higher than any other WSU class in 247’s database. I’m not trying to make the case that this is the best WSU class ever — there are reasons why past excellent classes had their average depressed (such as underrating players from American Samoa) — but the point is this: The players in the fold are very much in line with the kind of talent we’ve used to go to six straight bowl games and compete for Pac-12 North titles.

More letters could be coming in. The signing day is actually just the first day of the early signing period, which lasts until Friday. WSU is hot on the trail of at least a couple of players who could be imminent. Tight end Chance Bogan, out of Lincoln High School in Tacoma, decommitted from Washington last week and WSU — with a well-established need at that position — appears to be the favorite to land him, according to 247Sports’ Brandon Huffman. He’s another high-three star kid. Additionally, linebacker Daiyan Henley, a Nevada transfer, has listed the Cougs among his final four. It’s another position of need, and it can’t hurt that his former defensive coordinator is now WSU’s defensive coordinator.

There also is one player who is committed — offensive lineman Jihad Lateef from Lubbock, Texas — who didn’t sign yesterday; Cougfan is reporting that he’s planning on taking a second official visit to Pullman to make sure WSU is still a good fit for him with the new staff. If he signs, it won’t be until the regular period in February.

It’s a pretty excellent start. All in all, it’s pretty hard to be unhappy with how Wednesday went down. It’s not a group that’s going to wow the casual fan who checks in on recruiting once a year looking to see if we landed some four-star kid, but it’s also not a group that suggests major ground to make up over the next couple of months. That’s not a bad place to be.

2022 WSU Football Commits Player Pos. 247 Composite Composite Rating Measurables Commit Date City State Comments Player Pos. 247 Composite Composite Rating Measurables Commit Date City State Comments Andre Dollar** TE ✯✯✯ 0.8817 6-6/230 12/14/21 Mustang OK Flipped from Oregon, 23rd overall TE nationally Taariq Al-Uqdah* LB ✯✯✯ 0.8735 6-0/218 2/24/21 South Central Los Angeles CA Selected to All-American Bowl, USC tried hard to flip Djouvensky Schlenbaker** RB ✯✯✯ 0.8607 6-0/220 6/28/21 Bellingham WA Offers from UW, Cal, Colorado, Virginia Tech, Air Force Jihad Lateef OL ✯✯✯ 0.8586 6-4/281 4/27/21 Lubbock TX Rated No. 27 interior offensive lineman by 247Sports Eric Wilder* OL ✯✯✯ 0.8527 6-5/280 6/29/21 Syracuse UT Offers from Cal, UCLA Javan Robinson* DB ✯✯✯ 0.8464 5-11/175 10/10/21 Apopka FL WSU only reporterd Power 5 offer Hudson Cedarland** LB ✯✯✯ 0.8449 6-4/220 6/21/21 Gig Harbor WA 247Sports rates him as a borderline 4-star Jakobus Seth* OL ✯✯✯ 0.8355 6-4/280 6/28/21 Lakewood WA Rated as a DL, also offered by OSU Leyton Smithson* DB ✯✯✯ 0.8355 6-2/180 11/23/21 Bellingham WA Rated as a WR, appears to be slated for safety Bryce Grays* DB ✯✯✯ 0.8154 5-11/190 11/17/21 Richmond TX WSU only reporterd Power 5 offer Sam Lockett III** DB ✯✯✯ 0.8131 6-1/205 12/15/21 Spokane WA Two seasons at Utah State before JUCO, 2 to play 2

Signing Day Media

LINKS

