Weekend full of WSU women’s basketball!

Good afternoon, Coug fans! I hope everyone is staying safe and healthy gearing up for the holidays. It’s a busy time of year, especially for your Washington State women’s basketball team. The Cougs have quite the weekend of away games coming up, featuring the opportunity every college student trains for — the old “how much can you get done in 24 hours?”

The Cougs are about to find out.

We begin the weekend with an 11 a.m. PT game at BYU tomorrow, in Utah, followed by a quick shower and cross-country flight all the way to New York to take on Stony Brook, also at 11 a.m. PT.

I don’t know about you, but that sounds pretty crazy to me. Luckily our team can handle it. When asked at the press conference on 12/15, Coach Ethridge didn’t seem too concerned. During the time of the conference, WSU was still set to play Cornell — before that game was canceled because of a Covid outbreak at Cornell — and she mentions not being sure of the arrangements going forward. We have the Stony Brook hindsight now, which makes the upcoming game even more interesting as it is the first time the teams will have played each other.

Check the video out here!

The Cougs are looking at this weekend one game at a time, and Coach Ethridge points out how exciting of a challenge BYU might end up being. However, our Cougs have a streak against BYU, and they look to continue the third win.

Both games are an opportunity for the Cougs to pick up a quality win, as BYU is ranked 28the and Stony Brook is ranked 100th in the NCAA’s NET rankings.

Want to keep up with Women’s Basketball? Of course you do! Game 1 of the weekend will stream on BYUtv, and Game 2 will be on ESPN+!

Once again, I hope everyone is staying safe and healthy. Don’t forget to wash your hands, and get your booster shot if you’re eligible! Go Cougs!

