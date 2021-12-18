Get a look at this new view of WSU’s Apple Cup win

Good morning, Coug fans. Bowl season is in full swing with two games yesterday and more today, including one that involves a Pac-12 team. But we’re not here to care about bowl games. That starts Dec. 31. We’re still basking in that glorious Apple Cup victory three weeks ago.

Thanks to YouTube user and WSU Athletics staffer Mitchell Delmage, we have some new highlights to enjoy. Take a look at this up close footage:

The coolest footage to me is from the locker room after game, particularly this shot of De’Zhaun Stribling:

Make sure you check out Delmage’s other videos. Lots of good stuff there.

Can’t make it to the Sun Bowl? Buy a ticket for a member of the U.S. military!

Can't make it to the Sun Bowl for @WSUCougarFB? Consider donating tickets to the military bases in the El Paso area!



More info➡️ https://t.co/lYS6jJJ9qZ#GoCougs | @TonyTheTigerSB | @BECU pic.twitter.com/hwcn3tZBYC — Washington State Athletics (@WSUCougars) December 8, 2021

Links

Washington State football: Pac-12 schedule makers pencil 2022 Apple Cup in for Saturday | The Spokesman-Review

Schedule makers gave Washington State fans a surprise, ditching a recent trend and penciling the next Apple Cup in for the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura one of seven finalists for Polynesian Player of the Year | The Spokesman-Review

Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura, a fast-rising star in the Pac-12, joined six others on the list of finalists for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year award, as announced Thursday by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame.

Pac-12 football: Breaking down the 2022 schedule reveal; toughest stretches, nonconference matchups and rivalries | The Spokesman-Review

The 2022 Pac-12 schedule was released Thursday, months earlier than recent editions and with a twist that should aid the competitive balance. Let’s dig in …

College football bowl preview - Players and storylines to watch for every game

Bowl season is upon us. Here's what you need to know about every game, from Friday's Bahamas Bowl to the College Football Playoff.

WSU football 2022 schedule | krem.com

The Pac-12 Conference released its 2022 football schedule on Thursday morning. WSU will open the 2022 season hosting Idaho on Sept. 3.