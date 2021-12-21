Cougs land Nevada transfer linebacker Daiyan Henley

Washington State landed a big time transfer on Monday when linebacker Daiyan Henley announced his commitment to Jake Dickert and defensive coordinator Brian Ward. The sixth-year senior transfer from Nevada chose the Cougs over Kansas State, USC, and Washington. He would go on to make it official and sign with the Cougs Monday night bringing their total to 11 so far for the 2022 class.

Nevada LB Daiyan Henley commits to Washington State, he’s already endearing himself dearly to Wazzu faithful by slicing away UW with an interesting “cake spin” on his decision. #Wazzu pic.twitter.com/9z9OmzG6Qu — Dyl Walton (@Dylanhaugh) December 21, 2021

Henley will join a defense that will be losing two linebackers who are tied for most games played for the program (55) with Jahad Woods and Justus Rogers both graduating. Henley however will not be coming in inexperienced as he appeared in 49 games while at Nevada. He tallied 103 tackles, four interceptions, and three fumble recoveries this past season and earned second-team All-Mountain West honors.

The 6-foot-2, 220-lb linebacker out of Los Angeles, California began his career at Nevada as a receiver where he had 17 receptions for 232 yards and 3 touchdowns in his first two years. He also returned kicks for the Wolfpack and had 550 yards on 24 returns averaging nearly 23 yards per return. He then switched sides of the ball and flourished as a member of the defense. Over the past two years he had 152 tackles and the four interceptions.

For those who missed it once a cougar always a cougar pic.twitter.com/vGqJzaqvsx — i come here for nonsense (@daiyan_henley11) December 21, 2021

Henley began his Instagram announcement with four cakes in front of him. Each representing one of his final four schools. He began first by pushing away the USC and the Kansas State cake leaving just the Washington and Washington State cakes. He then said “once a cougar, always a Cougar.” before pushing the Washington cake out of frame and digging in.

Non-Con closing with a tilt versus Boise State in Spokane

WSU finishes non-con play against a Boise State team that enters the week having won five-straight. The Cougs hold a 4-2 edge in the all-time series including winning the last two back in 2006 and 2007 with the 2006 edition of the series taking place in Spokane.

Locally: WSU’s Elyse Bennett and Sydney Pulver, and Gonzaga’s Jordan Thompson, picked in Saturday’s NWSL draft

Elyse Bennett and Sydney Pulver from Washington State and Jordan Thompson from Gonzaga have some more soccer ahead them after the fifth-year seniors were selected in the 2022 National Women’s Soccer League draft on Saturday