Broncos add Anthony Gordon to practice squad

On Sunday, Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was taken out of Empower Field in Denver after he was knocked unconscious during a game. The team says Bridgewater is “highly unlikely” to play this weekend and his return this season is in doubt as well. Drew Lock is expected to start on Sunday, but Bridgewater’s injury opens up an opportunity further down the depth chart.

On Tuesday, the Broncos tried out eight players, including former WSU quarterback Anthony Gordon. Later that day, the team officially added Gordon to their practice squad. He is expected to be the emergency quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Raiders behind Lock and Spokane native Brett Rypien.

The Broncos will be Gordon’s third different team in his short NFL career. The 24-year-old went undrafted after a record breaking 2019 season in Pullman. He ended up signing a UFA deal in Seattle before signing a futures deal with the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2021 offseason. Gordon stuck with KC through most of the preseason before the two sides parted ways. He hasn’t had the chance to do much in his nearly two years as a pro... But he somehow managed to gain the title of “Veteran QB” in the headline of one SI owned blog.

It’s likely that the most we’ll see of Gordon this season will be on the sideline this weekend. But, with the ever changing puzzle that 2021 has turned into for rosters across every level of sports thanks to COVID, there’s at least a chance Gordon could follow in the footsteps of Jeff Tuel and Luke Falk as WSU quarterbacks turned unlikely NFL starters.

The Broncos will take on the Raiders Sunday at 1:25.

