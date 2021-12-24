WSU soccer scores an early Christmas present

Good morning Coug fans, and Merry Christmas!

While the rest of us are content to start the holiday break as soon as possible, Washington State University soccer coach Todd Shulenberger is hard at work in the transfer portal, and has added another star to our roster.

Lindsey Turner is an incoming sophomore Midfielder, and will have three years of eligibility at WSU. She started in all 16 games during her freshman season at UC Riverside, and ended her season with 11 shots, one goal and one assist. She had a season high of 4 shots against Utah State, one of which resulted in a goal.

Turner will join midfielders liek Sydney Pulver and Grayson Lynch, along with some other talented sophomores. Todd Shulenberger remarked how excited he is for Turner to join and add some more depth to the midfield position.

Lindsey will join the Cougs in January, so she’ll get a great feel for the team dynamic before next season.

Well Coug fans, I hope everyone is staying healthy and celebrating the best way we know how. My dad and I were able to sit down and watch the Apple Cup in 60 yesterday, and I’ve never felt merrier. I’m thankful for all of you this year, and sending my best wishes to your families! Go Cougs!

