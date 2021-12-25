Merry Christmas from CougCenter!

Good morning Coug fans, and Merry Christmas! I’m sure all of you are smiling at your WSU Christmas Tree ornament today, and we won’t waste your time so you can get back to your family and trying to keep track of the instructions for all the stuff you need to put together.

I figured I’d look back on a major WSU-related event in connection to Christmas Day, and that list starts and ends with the 1988 Aloha Bowl. Mark looked back at this game this spring, and he has the details of the actual game. Spoiler alert: WSU won the battle of the Cougars and the game ended in a brief fight. Fun times!

Watch it here:

Let’s hope this upcoming Sun Bowl has a similar outcome, sans fight.

Merry Christmas everyone!

Links

Miami modifies travel schedule, still 'committed' to playing Washington State in Sun Bowl | The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – The University of Miami and Sun Bowl officials reached a decision Thursday: The Hurricanes will arrive behind schedule, but the game will go on as planned.

Washington State veterans Max Borghi, Abraham Lucas and Jaylen Watson opt out of Sun Bowl | The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – Three of Washington State’s most talented football players won’t be participating in the Cougars’ Sun Bowl finale.

Report: Washington State plans to hire two new assistants in receivers coach Joel Filani and running backs coach Mark Atuaia | The Spokesman-Review

Washington State’s football program has been working quickly this month to build a new staff on offense.

