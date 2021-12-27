Sun Bowl holding pattern

This edition of Last Week in Cougar Athletics is about as barren as it comes with actual games and even worse on the news front.

The big news of course is the suddenly TBD status of the Sun Bowl now that Miami is officially out. What happens from here remains to be seen but with the game just days away some sort of resolution has to come sooner than later.

Sun Bowl executive director Bernie Olivas told KTSM tonight to expect an update regarding a replacement team w/in 24 hours. Officials still looking at teams that had bowls cancelled; 5-7 teams with qualifying APR (some have declined already). FCS opponent doesn't seem likely. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) December 27, 2021

If the Sun Bowl isn’t able to find a replacement team, next week’s Last Week In Cougar Athletics will be only slightly better than this week.

WSU athletic teams mostly took the week off last week except for the men's basketball team which played one game that we really don’t need to re-hash anymore.

The Cougs will be back in action this week as they resume Pac-12 play by hosting Washington on December 29.

The women’s basketball team will be the busiest team of the week with a pair of games. The Cougars are hosting the Cal schools this week starting with Cal on Friday before wrapping the weekend on Sunday against Stanford. It will certainly be a challenging test. Cal is currently unranked but 9-2 on the season. Stanford is likely the favorite in the Pac-12. The Cardinal were ranked No. 2 in the last poll but lost 65-61 to No. 1 South Carolina. They still figure to be ranked in the Top 10, if not the Top 5 when they come to Pullman.

We should have at least three games to look forward to this week with a fourth still very much TBD.

Football:

Miami football team withdraws from Sun Bowl against Washington State due to COVID-19 cases on Hurricanes' roster | The Spokesman-Review

The Washington State Cougars arrived in Texas at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, only to learn three hours later that they might be forced to conclude their memorable season in unsatisfying fashion.

Washington State Cougars South Florida pair should have Sun Bowl impact

Washington State Cougars running back Deon McIntosh and wide receiver Calvin Jackson are South Florida natives who should have major impacts in the Sun Bowl

Tennis:

Motivated for Success - Washington State University Athletics

The constant drive to keep getting better is something that has well represented fifth year tennis star Michaela Bayerlova during her time as a Coug. WSU fans know better than anyone that her passion has translated directly to the court.