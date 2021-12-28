Washington State set to take on Central Michigan in Sun Bowl

Less than 24 hours after finding out that Miami would not be playing in the Sun Bowl due to Covid issues within the program, Washington State has found a new opponent in Central Michigan. The Chippewas original opponent, Boise State, also had to back out of the Arizona Bowl on Monday due to the same reasons.

The Chippewas are coming off an 8-4 season in which they finished strong, winning six of their last seven games and averaging a little over 36 points per game in those wins. They are led by redshirt freshman running back Lew Nichols III who rushed for 1,710 yards and 15 touchdowns on 311 carries. He added another 300 yards receiving on 38 catches and hauled in two more touchdowns.

One of the biggest reasons for this game getting to happen is the fact that the Chippewas are just a four hour drive west of El Paso, Texas in Tucson, Arizona. Logistically, this matchup made the most sense and with Central Michigan trading a game that can only be seen streamed for a game that will be seen by a national audience on CBS and net a little over $4 million more, the decision was not a hard one to make.

The Arizona bowl becomes the fourth bowl game to get cancelled this year joining the Hawaii Bowl, Military Bowl, and the Fenway Bowl.

The Sun Bowl is still scheduled for the 9:00 am PST kickoff on Friday, December 31st and will be broadcast on CBS.

Boeing Apple Cup Series round one tips off Wednesday

The first half of the Boeing Apple Cup Series kicks off the second half of the season as the Cougs host the Huskies at Beasley Wednesday night. The Cougs have controlled the series in the last two years under head coach Kyle Smith winning three of four, however the Huskies took the last matchup, 65-63, in Pullman on a last second basket.