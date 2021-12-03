WSU Volleyball rocks postseason opener

Good afternoon, Coug fans!

Your favorite volleyball team is off to a promising postseason tournament run, so let’s jump in and recap the swept 3 set victory over Northern Colorado.

To start, UNC’s regular season ended with a 24-7 record, 13-3 in their conference.

UNC’s biggest prerogative, aside from pushing further in the tournament, was competing with teams in higher divisions, like the Pac 12. While neither goal was completed in the desired outcome, UNC did put up a solid fight in the third and final set. But I’m getting ahead of myself!

The first set opened with UNC keeping things aggressive, although they couldn’t quite keep momentum. The set quickly slid from a 5-0 UNC lead, into 12-6 WSU lead- thanks largely to star Hannah Pukis! The red shirt junior totaled 7 kills, 33 assists, 1 ace and 1 block across all three sets. The final score for the first set was 25-17.

The second set held a similar result, with UNC attempting to take control, only to be thwarted by the Cougs once again. WSU gained leverage with a 15-9 lead, which quickly became 25-15 to finish things off strong.

The third set however, proved to be the most competitive for UNC with a final score of 25-20, WSU still coming out on top despite significant effort from the Colorado Bears.

Additionally, Pia Timmer was finally able to return after missing the last five games. Another important benchmark during the game belongs to Penny Tusa, who was able to nab her 150th ace, becoming the first in program history!

The Cougs next opponent does happen to be Baylor, who hosts the tournament. While there’s something to be said about a home court advantage, and Baylors regular season record of 21-5, I think the Cougs will be chasing the sweep high and will come out strong. You can find out for yourself tonight at 5pm on ESPN+!

Go Cougs!

Links

New WSU football coach Jake Dickert wants to build champions while ‘relentlessly competing for championships’ | The Seattle Times

Jake Dickert was introduced on Thursday as the Cougars' 34th head coach after leading WSU to a 3-2 mark as interim coach. Here's what the new coach's vision for the...

Report: Washington State to hire Nevada's Brian Ward as defensive coordinator | Washington State University | khq.com

According to multiple reports, Washington State will hire Nevada defensive coordinator Brian Ward for the same position with the Cougars next season.

The most savage college football tweets of the 2021 season: Ole Miss, Texas, Florida, Ohio State make the list - CBSSports.com

How do ya like them apples?

WSU women dig out of hole, take down USF | Sports | dnews.com

The Washington State women’s basketball team found itself in an early hole thanks to its inability to hit shots.

Pac-12 Football Power Rankings, Not for Kalen DeBoer's Eyes - Sports Illustrated Washington Huskies News, Analysis and More

4. Washington State 7-5, 6-3 . . . 52

No. 20 USC Men's Basketball Starts Pac-12 Road Slate At Washington State Saturday - USC Athletics

The No. 20 USC Trojans (7-0, 1-0) will play at the Washington State Cougars (6-1, 1-0) at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Wash. on Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. The game will air

Cougs bring out the brooms to open postseason play - Washington State University Athletics

WACO, Texas – Gifting their head coach Jen Greeny a special gift to celebrate her birthday, Washington State (20-11) came up with a sweep of Northern Colorado (24-7)

Jake Dickert Introduced as Cougars Head Football Coach - Washington State University Athletics

Dickert is the 34th head coach in program history.

Johnsen Kicks Off the Indoor Track and Field Season this Saturday in Boston - Washington State University Athletics

BOSTON - The Washington State track and field team will kick off its 2021-22 indoor season this Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener in

Elyse Bennett, All-American - Washington State University Athletics

Kansas City, MO – Capping her stellar career at Washington State, super senior Elyse Bennett was named a XXX All-American by the United Soccer Coaches as announced

Cougs Use Strong Second Half to Defeat the Dons, 72-58 - Washington State University Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. – The Washington State women's basketball team had three players score double-digits against San Francisco, Thursday Dec. 2, as the Cougars used a

Cougs Announce 2021-22 Indoor Track and Field Schedule - Washington State University Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash.- Washington State track and field head coach Wayne Phipps announced the Cougars 2021-22 indoor track and field schedule Thursday, Dec. 2. The Cougars