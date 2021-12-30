Podcast Vs. Everyone: There’s going to be a Sun Bowl after all! (we think)

There is now less than 24 hours to go until the Washington State Cougars take on the Miami Hurricanes Central Michigan Chippewas in the Sun Bowl, and now that it appears likely that the game actually will take place — we’re pretty sure, anyway, since there’s still time for Covid to screw it up — it’s time for us to preview the impromptu matchup.

Also, we try to make sense out of WSU men’s basketball’s Covid-driven postponement of their game against Washington. Is it time for sports leagues to start rethinking all these “protocols” in the world of Omicron? (Yes, we think so.)

