WSU adds Nusi Malani to 2022 recruiting class

The Washington State Cougars made a big addition both literally and figuratively to their 2022 recruiting class when they announced the signing of defensive lineman Nusi Malani, a transfer from Virginia, on Wednesday.

Malani — who is 6-foot-6 and 275 pounds — comes to WSU with three years of eligibility and a redshirt remaining, but there surely is no plan for him to spend a year developing: Originally a member of the 2020 recruiting class, he played immediately for the Cavaliers as a true freshman in the Covid-disrupted season and played in eight games this past season.

WSU recruited Malani heavily out of Junipero Serra High School in San Bruno, California, where he was a mid-three star recruit. He took an official visit to Pullman but eventually signed with the Hoos over the Cougs, Arizona State, Nebraska, and Arizona. It’s probably notable that WSU’s new running backs coach, Mark Atuaia, spent the last six years on Bronco Mendenhall’s staff in Charlottesville.

Malani’s stats at Virginia won’t blow you away — just six career tackles in 15 games — but interior defensive linemen don’t typically rack up a bunch of stats. It’s also important to remember that he’s still young with developing to do. Size-wise, though, he seems to fit the mold of what head coach Jake Dickert looks for: As a former defensive end who has added 25 pounds since high school, he should be able to be disruptive from the inside and not simply a space eater.

Here’s a little bit of video of him at Virginia from WSU:

A big defensive lineman from California, @JuiceNus joins the Crimson and Gray after playing the past two seasons at the University of Virginia!



⬇️#GoCougs | #WA22UNITED https://t.co/qNLw0unPtw pic.twitter.com/6cQecKOORR — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) December 30, 2021

Malani, who will enroll in the spring semester and participate in spring practices, is the first defensive line recruit in the 2022 class and the 12th member overall. He’s the second transfer in the class, joining Nevada linebacker Daiyan Henley.

2022 WSU Football Commits Player Pos. 247 Composite Composite Rating Measurables Commit Date City State Comments Player Pos. 247 Composite Composite Rating Measurables Commit Date City State Comments Andre Dollar** TE ✯✯✯ 0.8817 6-6/230 12/14/21 Mustang OK Flipped from Oregon, 23rd overall TE nationally Taariq Al-Uqdah* LB ✯✯✯ 0.8735 6-0/218 2/24/21 South Central LA CA Selected to All-American Bowl, USC tried hard to flip Daiyan Henley** LB ✯✯✯ 0.8700 6-2/220 12/20/21 Los Angeles CA All-MWC grad transfer from Nevada Djouvensky Schlenbaker** RB ✯✯✯ 0.8607 6-0/220 6/28/21 Bellingham WA Offers from UW, Cal, Colorado, Virginia Tech, Air Force Eric Wilder* OL ✯✯✯ 0.8527 6-5/280 6/29/21 Syracuse UT Offers from Cal, UCLA Javan Robinson* DB ✯✯✯ 0.8464 5-11/175 10/10/21 Apopka FL WSU only reporterd Power 5 offer Hudson Cedarland** LB ✯✯✯ 0.8449 6-4/220 6/21/21 Gig Harbor WA 247Sports rates him as a borderline 4-star Nusi Malani** DL ✯✯✯ 0.8444 6-6/275 12/29/21 San Bruno CA Transfer from Virginia w/ 4 to play 3 Jakobus Seth* OL ✯✯✯ 0.8355 6-4/280 6/28/21 Lakewood WA Rated as a DL, also offered by OSU Leyton Smithson* DB ✯✯✯ 0.8355 6-2/180 11/23/21 Bellingham WA Rated as a WR, headed for safety Bryce Grays* DB ✯✯✯ 0.8154 5-11/190 11/17/21 Richmond TX WSU only reporterd Power 5 offer Sam Lockett III** DB ✯✯✯ 0.8131 6-1/205 12/15/21 Spokane WA Two seasons at Utah State before JUCO, 2 to play 2

