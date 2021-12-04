Cougar volleyball sees its season end after losing to Baylor in three sets

The WSU volleyball team saw its season end in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Friday night in Waco, Texas. The Cougs dropped three straight sets as Baylor advances to the Sweet 16. The 3-0 score doesn’t quite to it justice, as each set was tightly battled. Baylor won the sets 27-25, 25-21 and 25-20.

WSU out-blocked and out-aced Baylor in the loss. Katy Ryan, a freshman, led the way for WSU with 12 kills and three blocks.

This was WSU’s sixth straight trip to the NCAA Tournament and there’s no reason to believe the Cougs won’t be back next year. They lose just one senior—outside hitter Penny Tusa—and will have six seniors return next season. Tusa played in her 139th career mach, which ties her for the all-time program record.

WSU finishes 20-12 overall and turned an 0-4 start to yet another NCAA Tournament appearance.

WACO, Texas – Taking on the fifth-seeded Baylor Bears (22-5), Washington State (20-12) came up short in its bid to keep its postseason alive as the Cougs fell in three to end their run Friday night in Waco, Texas.

Cougs await bowl destination

With the Utah Utes’ dominating win last night over the Oregon Ducks (who apparently forgot there was a game to play), we don’t know a whole lot more than we did prior to the Pac-12 Championship game. Utah will head to the Rose Bowl, Oregon will likely head to the Alamo Bowl, and after that, your guess is as good as mine.

Make sure you read or re-read Jeff’s bowl selection primer as you prepare for tomorrow’s announcement. WSU, Arizona State and UCLA all have the same conference record and I’m sure all of them would rather go to the Las Vegas Bowl than the Holiday or Sun bowls.

We’ll find out tomorrow afternoon.

The Cougars are eligible to play four of the six bowl games.

John Blanchette: Dickert hits all the perfect notes during reintroduction introduction | The Spokesman-Review

Jake Dickert won the press conference Thursday in the same fashion he steered Wazzu to victory in last Friday's Apple Cup – not just convincingly, but to a degree beyond that of any Cougar football coach in memory.

Report: Washington State to hire Nevada's Brian Ward as defensive coordinator | The Spokesman-Review

According to multiple reports, Washington State will hire Nevada defensive coordinator Brian Ward for the same position with the Cougars next season.

Report: Cade, Jack Beresford plan to transfer from Washington State football | The Spokesman-Review

Brothers Cade and Jack Beresford plan to transfer out of the Washington State football program, according to a report Wednesday from 247Sports.com.

Washington State quarterback Cammon Cooper enters NCAA transfer portal | The Spokesman-Review

One of the highest-rated quarterback recruits ever to sign with Washington State’s football program, Cammon Cooper will likely leave Pullman having played in just six games since arriving in 2018.

Washington State's Jayden de Laura, Armani Marsh and Dean Janikowski earn weekly Pac-12 awards | The Spokesman-Review

Three Washington State football players were recognized for their efforts in returning the Apple Cup to Pullman.

Early battle at the top pits the Cougs against No. 20 USC - Washington State University Athletics

vs #20 USC (7-0, 1-0) | Sat., Dec. 4 | 3 p.m.