Eric Morris will reportedly return to WSU as offensive coordinator

The band is reportedly getting back together on the Palouse as former Washington State inside receivers coach Eric Morris will return to Pullman as offensive coordinator with former WSU offensive line coach Clay McGuire also returning to the same role.

Source: #WashingtonState is hiring #USC offensive line coach Clay McGuire for the same role. McGuire will work under Eric Morris, the Incarnate Word head coach, who will serve as offensive coordinator. @mzenitz first reported Morris to WSU. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 5, 2021

McGuire and Morris were part of Mike Leach’s inaugural coaching staff in Pullman. Both eventually left to return to Texas Tech. McGuire landed at Texas State following staff changes at Tech before becoming the USC offensive line coach in 2020.

Morris spent the last four seasons as the head coach at Incarnate World. He had some strong success there, including a 10-3 record this season with a second-round playoff appearance. While he was successful as a head coach, he must view an offensive coordinator role as the better path to advancing his career.

In his return to Pullman, Morris will bring back the Air Raid, however, this is not your father’s Air Raid. Morris has carved out his own style and it features some unique twists and significantly more of a ground game than Mike Leach featured at WSU. This season, Incarnate World averaged 39 points per game, powered by 487 yards per game. That included 360 yards passing and 127 yards per game on the ground. UIW’s top two backs combined for 249 carries for 1,599 yards. For comparison, Max Borghi and Deon McIntosh combined for 271 carries for 1,412 yards.

The moves have not been officially announced, and once they are we will have to wait and see how the rest of the offensive staff shakes out.

If Morris and McGuire want to see the Cougs in action, they can head down to the Sun Bowl where WSU will take on Miami on December 31 in a matchup that was officially announced on Sunday.

Also on the football front, Gardner Minshew returned to the starting lineup and did Gardner Minshew things en route to a victory. Minshew completed 20-of-25 passes for 242 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Jalen Thompson also notched another interception for Arizona in a Cardinals’ win.

The season came to an end for the WSU volleyball team on Friday in an NCAA Tournament loss to No. 5 Baylor. The loss capped another excellent season for the Cougs. WSU battled Baylor and played the Bears close in each set, but ultimately went down 3-0.

The Cougs' season came to a close in Waco, but even with the loss the Cougs will come back stronger in 2022

— Cougar Volleyball (@WSUCougarVB) December 4, 2021

It was a similar story for the WSU men’s basketball team who went toe-to-toe with a very good USC team only to lose 63-61 on the final shot. If you’d like a gut punch to kick off your Monday morning, here are the highlights.

The Cougs are back in action on Wednesday against Weber State.

The women’s basketball team had a little better weekend, dominating UC Davis in a 71-49 victory on Saturday. Four Cougs scored in double-figures, led by Bella Murekatete with 14 points. WSU jumped out to a quick lead behind an 18-8 first quarter and cruised the rest of the way to the easy victory.

The Cougs will be back on the Palouse on Wednesday, but still on the road as they will face Gonzaga in Spokane.

