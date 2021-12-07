Nadia Cooper invited to U-20 National Team camp

Washington State freshman goalkeeper Nadia Cooper was invited to the United States Under-20 National Team camp following a record setting freshman campaign. The camp begins today and runs through next Tuesday. She is one of 24 players to be invited to the camp that will ultimately field the team for the Concacaf U-20 Championships that will take place early next year in the Dominican Republic.

Cooper is no stranger to the National Team as she was a member of the U-17 team during multiple tournaments a few years ago. She was originally slated to participate in the Concacaf U-17 Championships that were ultimately cancelled due to Covid in early 2020. In her final start before the pandemic cancelled the championships, she was given the start in a game against England and did not allow a goal.

During her Freshman campaign this past season, she finished 10-1-3 while in goal and set a program record for a scoreless streak with 523:56 minutes. She allowed just 10 goals on the season in her 15 appearances, putting her third in program history with 0.617 goals allowed per game. Following the season, she was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the year as well as the Pac-12 goalkeeper of the year, both of which are program records. All this coming after not getting a start until the seventh game of the season.

Cooper and the rest of the Cougars shut out Montana in the first round of the NCAA Tournament before falling to Tennessee in the second round 2-0 last month.

Soccer:

Cooper called to U20 Camp

Locally: Washington State senior Elyse Bennett selected to All-American second-team

Washington State fifth-year senior Elyse Bennett capped an outstanding season by being named a second-team 2021 NCAA Division I women’s All-American by the United Soccer Coaches, just the third Cougar in program history to claim that honor.

Basketball:

Cougs Look to Cage the Bulldogs this Wednesday in Spokane

The Washington State women’s basketball team is set to make the 75-mile trip north to Spokane this Wednesday, Dec. 8, as the Cougars are set to take on Gonzaga at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Football:

2021 Sun Bowl: What you need to know about Miami and Washington State football

The 88th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl is set for Dec. 31 in El Paso with the Miami Hurricanes from the Atlantic Coast Conference taking on the Washington State Cougars from the Pac-12.

WSU football team reportedly hiring Eric Morris as offensive coordinator, Clay McGuire as offensive line coach

After two years apart, the Air Raid and Washington State are reuniting, but the Cougars’ second marriage to the offensive system is expected to differ from the first in some respects.

Washington State, Miami to meet in rematch of 2015 Sun Bowl

Washington State and Miami will meet in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31. It’s a rematch of the 2015 Sun Bowl that Washington State won 20-14.

Swimming:

Cougar Swimming Announces 2022 Signing Class

Washington State Women’s Swimming has signed eleven swimmers to join the program next season, head coach Matt Leach announced Monday.