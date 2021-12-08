14 WSU Cougars earn All-Pac-12 Honors, led by offensive freshman of the year Jayden de Laura

Jayden de Laura wasn’t named the starting quarterback for game one of the 2021 season. Despite that, he quickly stepped into the spotlight and delivered a season to remember.

de Laura, who picked up some early playing time last year, had his first real chance to see some playing time this year. The second year freshman led the Pac-12 with 2,751 passing years and 23 passing touchdowns. He also led the team to a 7-5 record, another bowl berth and the team’s first Apple Cup victory in nearly a decade. As a reward for those accomplishments, de Laura was named the Pac-12 offensive freshman of the year on Tuesday.

However, despite being the best freshman offensive player in the Pac-12 this season... He wasn’t one of the two best overall quarterbacks in the league — At least according to the award voters. de Laura was named honorable mention All-Pac-12 at quarterback, finishing behind first-teamer Cameron Rising of Utah and second-teamer Dorian Thompson-Robinson from UCLA.

The good news is that while de Laura (somehow) wasn’t named first or second team All-Pac-12, five of his teammates were. Tackle Abraham Lucas, kicker Dean Janikowski and defensive lineman Ron Stone Jr. were all named to the conference first team. Meanwhile, receivers Travell Harris and Calvin Jackson Jr. were both named to the All-Pac-12 second team. This year marks the first time that three players were named to the first team since 2015, and the first time two wide receivers picked up all-conference honors since 2004 (Michael Bumpus and Jason Hill).

The disrespect ‍♂️ lol it’s cool though been underrated my whole life and I’ll continue to prove them wrong. Onto the next! #GoCougs — Travell Harris (@_THarris1) December 7, 2021

In addition to those five, nine players were named to the honorable mention team. That list includes de Laura, running back Max Borghi, defensive back Daniel Isom, defensive lineman Brennan Jackson, defensive back Armani Marsh, receiver De’Zhaun Stribling, all purpose player Lincoln Victor, defensive back Jaylen Watson and linebacker Jahad Woods. That brings WSU’s total of All-Pac-12 honors to 14, the most for the program since they picked up 17 back in 2003.

