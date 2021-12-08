Podcast Vs. Everyone: Over the moon for Jake Dickert’s coordinators

We professed a fair amount of skepticism when it came to Jake Dickert being appointed as the latest head coach of the Washington State Cougars, but this week brought some news that made us incredibly excited: The reported hiring of Eric Morris as the new offensive coordinator.

But first, men’s basketball had a mixed start to its conference season, securing a historic victory over Arizona State and narrowly missing a win over USC that would have been a major resume builder for the Cougs. We also talk about women’s basketball’s own mixed bag of results, plus volleyball’s second-round exit from the NCAA tournament. Oh, and we’re going to the Sun Bowl! Yay?

